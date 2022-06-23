Atlanta man remains missing after going overboard in Lake Lanier near Holiday Marina

Nearly a week after an Atlanta man went overboard in Lake Lanier, the Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for him, though they are scaling back their efforts.

Kaiyan Ding, 29, of Atlanta, went overboard about 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, around Holiday Marina.

Sgt. Jason Roberson said Ding had rented a pontoon boat with some friends and jumped in the water to retrieve a hat that had been blown overboard by the wind, which reached speeds of 20-25 mph that day. That made the water very choppy, with waves as tall as 2.5 feet.

“Just not good conditions to be trying to swim,” he said, even though Ding did know how to swim, he added.

The department ended their deep-water search Thursday, but they will continue to scan the shores with boats and a helicopter for the next couple of weeks, Roberson said.



