By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Boil water advisory in effect for Turner Road area
Boil Water Advisory 10-6-22

Cumming Utilities issued a boil water advisory for Turner Road and surrounding streets on residences on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release sent at about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, a boil water advisory was issued for:

  • Turner Road from Market Place Blvd to the end of the road;
  • Goldmine Road;
  • Rising Mist Lane from Turner Road to Admiral Point; 
  • Skyline Drive;
  • Lakewood Road;
  • Bald Ridge Drive;
  • Chattahoochee Lane;
  • Edgewater Road;
  • and Lakeview Lane.

Those in the area are advised to boil drinking water until the advisory is lifted.

"We expect the BWA to be lifted on Friday 10/7/2022 in the afternoon if the laboratory test results indicate that the lines are clear of bacteriological contamination," the release said.

According to the release, the advisory came after a ruptured water line was repaired, refilled and flushed on Thursday. Laboratory samples were collected and results should be available within 24 hours.

For more information, go to cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/