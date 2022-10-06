Boil water advisory in effect for Turner Road area

Those in the area are advised to boil drinking water until the advisory is lifted.

"We expect the BWA to be lifted on Friday 10/7/2022 in the afternoon if the laboratory test results indicate that the lines are clear of bacteriological contamination," the release said.



According to the release, the advisory came after a ruptured water line was repaired, refilled and flushed on Thursday. Laboratory samples were collected and results should be available within 24 hours.

For more information, go to cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/