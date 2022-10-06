Boil water advisory in effect for Turner Road area

Cumming Utilities issued a boil water advisory for Turner Road and surrounding streets on residences on Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release sent at about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, a boil water advisory was issued for:
- Turner Road from Market Place Blvd to the end of the road;
- Goldmine Road;
- Rising Mist Lane from Turner Road to Admiral Point;
- Skyline Drive;
- Lakewood Road;
- Bald Ridge Drive;
- Chattahoochee Lane;
- Edgewater Road;
- and Lakeview Lane.
Those in the area are advised to boil drinking water until the advisory is lifted.
"We expect the BWA to be lifted on Friday 10/7/2022 in the afternoon if the laboratory test results indicate that the lines are clear of bacteriological contamination," the release said.
According to the release, the advisory came after a ruptured water line was repaired, refilled and flushed on Thursday. Laboratory samples were collected and results should be available within 24 hours.
For more information, go to cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/