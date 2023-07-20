BREAKING
BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm causing damage in Forsyth County
Forsyth County and surrounding areas are under a severethunderstorm warning due to a storm that has already brought down trees in thecounty.
UPDATE: Trees, powerlines down across Forsyth County after severe thunderstorm
Severe storm
A tree blocks Sawnee Drive after a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, July 20. - photo by Jim Dean
Emergency crews are out across Forsyth County to deal with damage from the severe thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon.