UPDATE: Trees, powerlines down across Forsyth County after severe thunderstorm A tree blocks Sawnee Drive after a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, July 20. - photo by Jim Dean Emergency crews are out across Forsyth County to deal with damage from the severe thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon. Latest Sharon Forks Library reopens after investigation of ‘suspicious activity’ Rabid raccoon captured in Forsyth County Game warden said rabid beaver at Lake Lanier was 'the biggest ... he’s ever seen' 8-year-old pins down rabid fox outside Gainesville home to protect younger brother