FBI announces reward for information on missing Indiana woman last seen in Johns Creek

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Indiana woman, who was last seen in Johns Creek.

According to an FBI release sent on Monday, March 21, the bureau is offering up to $10,000 for information on Ciera (Locklair) Breland, who has been missing since Feb. 24. She was last seen the week of Feb. 20 while visiting her family in Johns Creek with her husband, Xavier Breland, their five-month-old son and their white Labradoodle.

"Breland’s husband reported her missing on February 26th to the Carmel Police Department in Indiana," the release said. "However, there is no evidence that Breland ever returned home after the family’s trip to Georgia. Breland’s last known location while visiting Georgia was at 10545 Highgate Manor Ct. on Feb. 24 at 7:17 p.m. She was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with GA Tag RMB 5869."



The FBI is supporting the Johns Creek and Carmel (Indiana) police departments, and "law enforcement has not ruled out foul play, and Breland’s husband has been named as a person of interest," the release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610 or the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. The FBI can be contacted at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.