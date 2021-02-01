FCSO looking for man, vehicle reportedly involved in Matt Highway hit-and-run

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for a man and vehicle tied to a reported hit-and-run at a gas station on Matt Highway.

According to an FCSO Facebook post, officers have issued a Be on Lookout alert for “a middle-aged, white male who is balding with a grey beard” and “ a light color sedan with a spoiler on the back” after the driver reportedly hit another vehicle at the gas pumps at Leon’s Food Mart on Matt Highway before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Phil Alexander at 770-781-3087.