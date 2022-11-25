Forsyth County employee named sole finalist for Lawrenceville Police Chief

Forsyth County’s director of code compliance and animal services has been named as the sole finalist to be the Lawrenceville Police Department’s next chief.
In a news release, the department announced John Mullin was the sole finalist for the position after a national search led by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police brought in dozens of applications. His expected start date is Friday, Dec. 16.
"We looked for a combination of law enforcement experience, leadership, and strong morale, as well as the energy to stay within our community for many years. Having just received State Certification for our police department in early 2022, we were seeking a candidate who could take an already strong department to the next level," Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said in the release.
Mullin was hired by Forsyth County in June 2021 and has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.
Mullin began his law enforcement career in 1997 as a member of the Fulton County Police Department. He joined the Sandy Springs Police Department in 2006 as one of its original 86 officers.
“Once his hiring is confirmed, Mullin plans to focus his first several months on the job listening to the community, as well as rank and file officers and department command structure, sharing their thoughts on improving the agency and further strengthening the Lawrenceville Police Department's reputation for customer and public service,” the release said.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a master's degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University.
Mullin also graduated from the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville and the Senior Management Institute for Police.