Forsyth County employee named sole finalist for Lawrenceville Police Chief

Forsyth County’s director of code compliance and animal services has been named as the sole finalist to be the Lawrenceville Police Department’s next chief.

In a news release, the department announced John Mullin was the sole finalist for the position after a national search led by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police brought in dozens of applications. His expected start date is Friday, Dec. 16.

"We looked for a combination of law enforcement experience, leadership, and strong morale, as well as the energy to stay within our community for many years. Having just received State Certification for our police department in early 2022, we were seeking a candidate who could take an already strong department to the next level," Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said in the release.