Forsyth County public safety agencies partner to host career fair

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and 911 Center along with the Forsyth County Chamber will host a career fair on Saturday, Feb. 12, for individuals interested in learning more about starting or continuing a career in public safety.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center on the campus of Lanier Technical College.

“Public safety is more than a job; it’s a calling and the backbone of our community,” said Chris Grimes, director of Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency. “If you are passionate about making a difference in your community and in the lives of others, a career in public safety could be the perfect fit for you. In addition to a rewarding career, Forsyth County offers exceptional benefits, including healthcare and generous retirements plans.”