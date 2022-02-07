Forsyth County public safety agencies partner to host career fair

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and 911 Center along with the Forsyth County Chamber will host a career fair on Saturday, Feb. 12, for individuals interested in learning more about starting or continuing a career in public safety.
The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Forsyth Conference Center on the campus of Lanier Technical College.
“Public safety is more than a job; it’s a calling and the backbone of our community,” said Chris Grimes, director of Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency. “If you are passionate about making a difference in your community and in the lives of others, a career in public safety could be the perfect fit for you. In addition to a rewarding career, Forsyth County offers exceptional benefits, including healthcare and generous retirements plans.”
A range of job openings are available with the sheriff's office, fire department and 911 center. Staff from each agency and the Forsyth County Chamber will be on hand ready to discuss job duties, career qualifications and the benefits of working within Forsyth County and public safety. All members of the public interested in learning more are welcome, and registration is not required.
The Forsyth Conference Center is at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd.
Career opportunities through Forsyth County government, including opportunities within the Fire Department and 911 Center, can be at bit.ly/3rAdAyi.
Career opportunities within the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office can be found at www.forsythsheriffcareers.com/careers.