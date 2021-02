Forsyth County Firefighters responding to a structure fire in north Forsyth this afternoon found a home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. according to Division Chief Jason Shivers.



The fire is off Burruss Mill Road between Browns Bridge and Parks Roads. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible. No word yet on any possible injuries.



