One dead after motorcycle wreck on Little Mill Road

A Braselton man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck over the weekend.
According to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Smith, 28, of Braselton, was killed in a single-motorcycle crash near the intersection of Little Mill Road and Paddocks Mill Drive at about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.
“The initial investigation determined a 2003 Harley Davidson FXDP motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Zachary Smith of Braselton, was traveling south on Little Mill Road when he failed to navigate the curve at Paddocks Mill Drive,” the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.