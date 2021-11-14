‘Shockingly unacceptable’: Judge rebukes chemical company’s conduct in Foundation Food Group wrongful death lawsuits

GAINESVILLE - After the discovery of destroyed evidence in the Foundation Food Group fatal nitrogen leak, a judge called the defendant’s conduct in a wrongful death lawsuit “shockingly unacceptable and at best is grossly negligent.”

Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley ordered sanctions against Messer Gas LLC, an industrial gas company, in the lawsuits filed after six people were killed Jan. 28 at the Gainesville poultry processing facility.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs said a “bubbler tube,” which senses the level of liquid nitrogen to prevent overflows, was “damaged and displaced from its original orientation” during a March 6 inspection.

Attorneys for the families filed a motion for sanctions earlier this year after the discovery of a second damaged bubbler tube at a different facility serviced by Messer that was not preserved. This information was not disclosed to the plaintiffs’ attorneys until Aug. 23, more than six months after the lawsuits were filed in Gwinnett County State Court, according to court documents.

“We have families whose lives are forever changed and who have suffered a tragic and incomprehensible loss,” the judge wrote in an order granting sanctions. “It would be a disservice to our system of justice for these families to believe that their opportunity for a fair trial in these cases was compromised by defendant Messer’s abuse of the discovery process. A party cannot destroy evidence for which it maintains possession and complete control and then use the lack of that evidence to its advantage. Nor can a party avoid its duty to disclose the truth by inaction or silence.”

The attorneys said they could be ready for a trial in the spring. Ronny Hulsey, one of the attorneys representing the families, said he and his co-counsel made a commitment to their clients to figure out what happened and make sure that “a tragedy like this never happens again.”

“When you do something to the level of what Messer did … you have forever precluded anybody from ever knowing exactly what happened, and so that’s why we moved swiftly for some severe penalties that the law allows,” Hulsey said.

Referencing the teams of attorneys representing Messer and its standing as one of the largest gas companies in the world, Hulsey’s co-counsel, Jeff Talley, called it a “true modern-day David and Goliath.”

The head project executive at Messer arranged a conference call April 17 because of his “particular concerns about the immersion freezer at the Crider Food Plant” in Stillmore, which was manufactured and installed around the same time as the Foundation Food Group freezer, according to the judge’s order.





