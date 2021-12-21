Georgia growth outstrips most states in slow-growing nation

While only four states have grown more than Georgia since the release of the 2020 U.S. Census, the Peach State’s population increase came as the nation’s population grew at the slowest rate since its founding.

Georgia gained 73,766 residents between July 2020 and July of this year to just less than 10.8 million, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Only four states saw larger population increases: Texas, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

Nationally, the population rose only 0.1% during that period to nearly 331.9 million.

Census Bureau officials attribute the slow rate of growth to decreased net international migration, lower fertility and higher mortality due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.



