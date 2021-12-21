Kemp takes aim at another federal vaccine mandate

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr are challenging a fourth Biden administration mandate related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday challenges an executive order issued late last month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requiring all staff associated with any programs funded through Head Start as well as certain of the program’s contractors and volunteers to wear masks and get vaccinated.

The mandate includes some programs administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

“This is just the latest and most egregious in a growing list of overreaches by this president,” Kemp said. “As with our prior lawsuits against the administration’s unwarranted and inappropriate decisions, we will not rest in this fight to protect the rights and choices of Georgia’s families, especially when it comes to our youngest citizens.

“We will not allow these policies to invade our classrooms, teaching the wrong lessons about the role of government to growing minds.”



