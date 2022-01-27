Two Forsyth officials involved in House speaker’s mental health reform bill

Two Forsyth County officials are supporting a bipartisan push to improve mental health outcomes in the state.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, introduced House Bill 1013, which his office described as “a comprehensive bill to reform Georgia’s mental health care delivery system and improve client outcomes.”

“Mental health issues touch almost every family in this state,” said Speaker David Ralston. “For much too long, our mental health care delivery system has been inadequate. The accessibility and availability of treatment has been woefully limited. For a state that is rated number one in the nation in which to do business, this is not acceptable.”

“There is no issue more important to me this session,” Speaker Ralston continued. “Georgia is a great state. Passage of this landmark bill will mean we are also a good state.”

The bill has bipartisan support –including from Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon – and will be carried by co-sponsors Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, and Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur.

“Mental health service delivery is critical to the health and well-being of a growing, thriving state,” Jones said in the statement. “While this is a complex issue, this bill speaks to the commitment of legislators and other stakeholders to work together for the common good.”

“I am excited to work on a comprehensive bill of reform for Georgia families,” Oliver said. “Too many Georgians suffer from mental illness, which can be deadly and cannot find treatment. We need to improve ways to help people find treatment.”