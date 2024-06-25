By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Drivers have a new option when making their way from south to central Forsyth County
The Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension is now open to drivers. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Ronald Reagan Boulevard extension is now open from McFarland Parkway to Majors Road, giving drivers an alternate to Ga. 400 when traveling north or south through the lower half of Forsyth County.