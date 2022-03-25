Drivers: Look out for traffic pacing on Ga. 400 northbound this weekend

Commuters can expect overnight delays and traffic pacing on Ga. 400 northbound beginning just south of the Hwy. 369 intersection Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, weather permitting, according to a county press release.

The traffic impact is to allow for the positioning of beams, cranes and rigging for the installation of bridge beams for the new interchange at Ga. 400 and Hwy. 369.

The pacing of northbound traffic is expected to begin both nights at 10 p.m., and end in the morning at 4 a.m.

The work is weather dependent so there may be some fluctuation.

Updates will be posted on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages as necessary and digital roadside message boards will be present with traffic impact information.

