Here’s a look at some future road projects in Forsyth County

For the last year or so, drivers traveling down Pilgrim Mill Road have had to deal with traffic, orange barrels and traffic shifts as crews have worked to widen the road about 1.7 miles from Holtzclaw Road to Aquatic Circle.

That project has been all-but-finished, but in a constantly growing community like Forsyth County, new road projects are a constant as local and state officials work to expand existing roads, build new ones and prepare for future growth in the area.

Here’s a look at some of the future projects planned around Forsyth County, according to online information from Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.