Here’s a look at some future road projects in Forsyth County

For the last year or so, drivers traveling down Pilgrim Mill Road have had to deal with traffic, orange barrels and traffic shifts as crews have worked to widen the road about 1.7 miles from Holtzclaw Road to Aquatic Circle.
That project has been all-but-finished, but in a constantly growing community like Forsyth County, new road projects are a constant as local and state officials work to expand existing roads, build new ones and prepare for future growth in the area.
Here’s a look at some of the future projects planned around Forsyth County, according to online information from Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Hwy. 369 widening
- What it is: A project to widen Hwy. 369 about two miles between Atlanta Highway (Hwy. 9) and Keith Bridge Road (Hwy. 306). The proposal includes two 12-foot travel lanes with a 20-foot raised median, a 10-foot multi-use trail on the south side of the road and five-foot sidewalks on the north.
- Status: Officials held a groundbreaking for the project and the upcoming Ga. 400 interchange in November.
- More info: The project is being paid for with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) VII funds and will be tied into a new Ga. 400 interchange on the road and improvements at the intersection with Atlanta Highway.
Coal Mountain Connector
- What it is: Also tying into the Hwy. 369 widening project is the proposed Coal Mountain Connector, which will go from Hwy. 9 at Smith Lane to Hwy. 369 at Bridgetowne Drive.
- Status: Forsyth County is currently purchasing right-of-way for the project.
- More info: According to county documents, the project is expected to cost about $9 million and be paid for with impact fees. The connector will attach to the North Forsyth cluster of schools and will go through land used for Coal Mountain Park, which will require the county’s Miracle League field to be moved to Lanierland Park.
Hwy. 369 passing lanes
- What is it: In northwest Forsyth, a plan is in the works to add two 12-foot truck passing lanes and 10-foot rural shoulders from Wallace Tatum Road to the Cherokee County line.
- Status: The project is being designed.
- More info: The project is expected to cost $5.5 million from SPLOST, state and federal funding.
Old Atlanta Road
- What it is: There are currently two planned phases for a road-widening project on Old Atlanta Road. Phase IV of the project will widen the road one mile from St. Marlo Country Club Parkway to Olde Atlanta Parkway, and Phase V will widen the road 1.1 miles from Olde Atlanta Parkway to James Burgess Road.
- Status: Forsyth County is currently purchasing right-of-way for the projects.
- More info: Phase IV of the widening will include two lanes in each direction with a raised median, shoulders, curb and gutter and five-foot sidewalks and is expected to cost $15.6 million in SPLOST and bond funding. Phase V is expected to cost $15.9 million from the same sources and will also include two lanes in each direction, a raised median, shoulders, curb and gutter and five-foot sidewalks
Post Road
- What it is: After previously being a state route, Post Road recently came under Forsyth County’s control, and there is a plan in the works to add two lanes in each direction with a raised median, shoulders, curb and gutter and five-foot sidewalks between Atlanta Highway (Hwy. 9) and Canton Highway (Hwy. 20).
- Status: The project is currently being designed.
- More info: The six-mile-long project is expected to cost about $61 million from bond and state funds.
McFarland Parkway
- What it is: Plans call for the widening of McFarland Parkway one mile from Ga. 400 to McGinnis Ferry Road by adding two new lanes in each direction with a raised median, shoulders, curb and gutter and 5-foot sidewalks.
- Status: The project is listed as a long-range future project.
- More info: Near the project, a planned five-foot sidewalk on McFarland from Ronald Reagan Parkway to Shiloh Road will provide pedestrian access to the Big Creek Greenway.
McGinnis Ferry
- What it is: A project to widen McGinnis Ferry 4.6 miles from Sargent Road to Union Hill Road. The project includes widening the road to two new lanes in each direction with a 20-foot-wide raised median, a 16-foot-wide urban shoulder with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the north side and a 12-foot-wide urban shoulder with a six-foot sidewalk on the south.
- Status: Forsyth County is currently purchasing right-of-way for the project.
- More info: The project is expected to start in winter 2022 and is being paid for with SPLOST and transportation bond funds. It is expected to cost about $27 million.
Ronald Reagan Parkway
- What it is: The proposal would connect the two existing, but separate, portions of Ronald Reagan Parkway, which currently end at McFarland Parkway on the southern portion and Majors Road on the northern portion.
- Status: Work is expected to be done by July 2023.
- More info: The project is expected to cost about $27 million.
State Routes
Widening Hwy. 20
- What is it: A planned project to widen Hwy. 20 from I-575 in Canton to N. Corners Parkway in Cumming. The project will widen the road to three lanes in each direction with a raised median.
- Status: Some portions of the project have already begun construction, but the Forsyth County portions will not begin work until 2023.
- More info: The project is being broken down into sections. The Forsyth County sections will be from N. Corners to Post Road and from Post Road to the Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 369 interchange in Cherokee County.
Widening 9 projects
- What is it: A project to widen the road to four lanes with a raised median, which, in Forsyth County, will be done in phases from the Fulton County line to McFarland Road, McFarland to Post Road and Post to Hwy. 141. Another project will see the road widened about three miles from Hwy. 141 to Hwy. 20, also to four lanes.
- Status: Officials previously said construction is expected to begin this summer for the portion to Hwy. 141 and the Hwy. 141 to Hwy. 20 project will likely begin construction next year.
- More info: The first project is expected to extend about seven miles and will cost approximately $115 million, while the other project will cost about $55 million.
Ga. 400- Hwy. 369 interchange
- What is it: A new Ga. 400 interchange at Hwy. 369. The interchange project will be for a continuous-flow, partial-cloverleaf interchange at the current intersection, while the widening project is for a four-lane road divided by a 20-foot raised median that will include an 8-foot sidewalk trail along the south side of the highway and a 5-foot sidewalk on the north.
- Status: Officials broke ground on the project in November, and the works is expected to take 36 months to complete and open in late 2023, weather permitting.
- More info: The project is being funded by Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) along with $3 million in grants. Forsyth County is contributing just over $26 million from its 2014 transportation bond approved by voters, while GDOT will pay $16 million.
Ga. 400- McGinnis Ferry Interchange
- What is it: Like the project on Hwy. 369, a new interchange is also planned on McGinnis Ferry Road. The project will add a full-diamond interchange and will add northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes on 400 south to Windward Parkway ramps and north to the McFarland Parkway ramps of the existing McGinnis Ferry bridge, which will be replaced in the project.
- Status: Right-of-way acquisition is underway.
- More info: The project is expected to cost $30 million from bond and state funds and will also tie into the McGinnis Ferry widening project.