Forsyth County under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm passing through Forsyth County on Thursday, July 20 has caused power outages in west Forsyth. - photo by Michelle Hall
Forsyth County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.