Freeze warning issued in Forsyth County

One day before spring begins, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Forsyth County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. Temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid 20s in portions of north Georgia.
The area is also under a freeze watch from Sunday evening through the morning of Monday, March 20.
When temperatures drop this low, frost can kill crops and other tender vegetation, plants and flowers.
Outdoor plumbing can also freeze and burst, so officials advise wrapping or draining pipes to prevent damages.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 45 degrees on Sunday and 54 degrees on Monday.