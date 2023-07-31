By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How can you protect your pets and yourself from extreme heat?
Keep pets cool in the shade or in air conditioning during extreme heat, and offer water throughout the day. FCN file photo
Extreme temperatures continue to heat much of the country, including Forsyth County which has been experiencing temperatures in the 90s for weeks. During the hot summer months, it is important to not only take care of oneself, but also pay close attention to the well-being of pets.