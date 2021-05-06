Baseball: Denmark splits with North Gwinnett, will play tiebreaker Thursday

Denmark split a doubleheader with North Gwinnett on Wednesday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs, winning the first game 6-5 and losing the second 3-2.

In Game 1, Denmark exploded in a five-run first inning led by Nic Ferrer’s leadoff home run. Gray Wilson’s game-high two RBIs came on a single in the first inning that scored both Sammy Leis and Connor McGinn.

North Gwinnett continued to chip away against Danes’ starting pitcher Francesco Capocci, bringing the score to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Leis came up in the bottom of the fourth with the at-bat of the game, driving in what proved to be the game-winning run on a triple.

Capocci pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks, striking out five.

Smaran Ramanathan started Game 2 for the Danes. Ramanathan allowed a three-run fourth, but held North Gwinnett at bay for the rest of the game. He struck out three Bulldogs, allowing six hits and walking one.

Teddy Davenport drove in the lone runs for the Danes on a two-run single in the top of the fifth inning. Denmark struck out eight times and collected six hits against Tulane commit Michael Massey, who threw the complete game in the North Gwinnett victory.

The two sides will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday Denmark High School, with the winner moving onto the Elite Eight of the state tournament to face Parkview.