Basketball: East Forsyth 6th-grade team captures league title The East Forsyth sixth-grade basketball team poses for a photo after winning the Collegiate Prep Winter Travel League Jan. 28 at Pickens. Pictured are, front row from left, Liam Nesfeder, Andrew Vanderhoff, Jack Raden Shugart, Bennett Collier, Jackson Lee Morrow, Brycen Strickland, back row from left, Micah Tew, Liam Brundidge, Wesson Huggins, Jack Styles, Stephen Weed, Amaree Laymon. (Photo by Heather Nesfeder) With a victory over Denmark in the finals, the East Forsyth sixth-grade boys basketball team concluded its season by claiming the Collegiate Prep Winter Travel League championship.