Lacrosse: East Forsyth girls rout King's Ridge to continue dominant stretch

East Forsyth's girls lacrosse team closed out Area 5, 1A-4A action with another lopsided win.
Hosting King's Ridge Christian Monday at home, the Broncos routed the Tigers by a 16-6 final to finish with a 2-2 record in the area.
The victory marked the fourth consecutive double-digit win for East Forsyth, which won three total games in its debut season last spring. The Broncos previously downed Sprayberry by a 20-2 margin before defeating Pinecrest Academy (16-6) and Oconee County (17-6) in similar fashion to their triumph over the Tigers.
Amelia Haylett led the East Forsyth offense with five goals and defense with three takeaways. Allie Gray produced a solid all-around effort, finishing with a team-high six ground balls, four goals, two takeaways and an assist.
Kenzie Thornton chipped in three goals and three assists, leading the Broncos in the latter category. Georgia Galligan scored twice, while Izzy Owens and Abi Shaheen picked up a goal apiece.
Avrie Nowalk (3 saves) and Dani Llop (2) split time at goalie.
East Forsyth (6-5) will close out the regular season with six non-area matches. Barring a pair of upsets by King's Ridge and coming out on the wrong side of a tiebreaker, the Broncos will qualify for the state playoffs.