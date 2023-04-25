Lacrosse: East Forsyth girls rout McDonough in state playoff debut

East Forsyth girls lacrosse made history this season just by qualifying for the playoffs. Now, the Broncos are into the Sweet 16 following a dominant showing Monday at McDonough.
Amelia Haylett (7 goals) and Allie Gray (6) each outscored the War Hawks by themselves, while Kenzie Thornton matched them in a 23-4 victory in the Class 1A-4A state tournament.
Thornton added a team-high four assists, and Gray paced East Forsyth with six ground balls.
Gray and Georgia Galligan both contributed two assists. Galligan was one of three Broncos with exactly two goals, joining Abi Shaheen and Callie House.
Avrie Nowalk and Dani Llop split time in goal for East Forsyth, with starter Nowalk allowing just a single tally in her 31 minutes.
Having secured a spot in the Sweet 16, the third-seeded Broncos (10-8) will turn their attention to Area 7 champion Westminster.