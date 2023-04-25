Lacrosse: East Forsyth girls rout McDonough in state playoff debut

East Forsyth girls lacrosse made history this season just by qualifying for the playoffs. Now, the Broncos are into the Sweet 16 following a dominant showing Monday at McDonough.

Amelia Haylett (7 goals) and Allie Gray (6) each outscored the War Hawks by themselves, while Kenzie Thornton matched them in a 23-4 victory in the Class 1A-4A state tournament.