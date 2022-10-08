Football: Longhorns set program record in victory over Bulldogs

The conditions were perfect for Lambert to have a letdown — or at least, a slow start — Friday against Forsyth Central.

The Longhorns stepped onto the field 5-0 for the first time since 2012 and ranked for the first time since 2011. Additionally, Friday’s contest followed an open date, represented Lambert’s Region 6-7A opener and took place on the road.

A recipe for disaster if ever there was one.

Well, the Longhorns certainly avoided that in their 40-14 win over the Bulldogs to produce the best-ever start in program history.

Even still, first-year head coach Marc Beach couldn’t help but point to four turnovers, including three lost fumbles, as something that could derail Lambert in future contests.

"We have to get better," he said. "We can't turn the ball over in the red zone. We did it two weeks ago at East Coweta twice. We did it again tonight. We can't win the region doing those things. We've got to clean that stuff up."

With some of those offensive struggles, the Longhorns relied on big plays from their defense and special teams to limit the Bulldogs to a pair of Brady Smith touchdown passes.

Lambert, which heads to West Forsyth next week, picked off a pass immediately following a goal-line fumble. The Longhorns also blocked a punt and scored a touchdown off another as the Bulldogs punter couldn’t properly deal with a bad snap.

Ryan Degyansky also showed what kind of weapon he can be, drilling two field goals — one of which was from 47 yards — booming nearly every kickoff into the end zone and flipping the field in a rare punting appearance.

"I thought we played really well on special teams," Beach said. "Defensively, we played hard. The defense gave us some good opportunities. We gave up a little drive at the end, but it is what it is. I'm happy for our guys and proud of their effort.

"This one had me nervous a little bit, going into the region. I'm going to be nervous the rest of the way out."

Early on, Cameron Bland received a large chunk of the carries out of the Lambert backfield.

The sophomore scored the game’s first two touchdowns, finding the end zone from 35 and 12 yards out, as the Longhorns took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.

Bland lost two fumbles, including the aforementioned turnover on the goal line as he tried to reach across the plane, but Lambert gave him the ball back immediately after. Three plays later, he had scored his second rushing TD of the day, eventually managing 101 yards rushing.

"He's an athlete, and he makes plays," Beach said of Bland. "... We go right back to him to get his confidence back up, and he sliced them up right down the middle. He's explosive. He had a great kickoff return after bobbling the kick. He was definitely good back there. Ultimately, we don't want to see two on the ground, but he played well tonight."

After Bland successfully put Forsyth Central (2-4, 0-1) on its heels, Longhorns quarterback James Tyre began to wreak havoc on broken plays and designed runs.

Tyre, who finished with 107 rushing yards, earnestly showcased his elusiveness on either side of halftime, with a 32-yard run to set up a short Degyansky field goal in the second quarter and a 45-yard touchdown in the third.

Lambert didn’t throw the ball much, as Tyre only completed 7 of 11 pass attempts for 98 yards. The senior did connect with Brandon Jones on a 34-yard completion down the sideline, and on the next play, Tyre side-armed a pass near the goal line to Jones for a 40-7 lead.

"He's great with his feet," Beach said of Tyre. "It gives you an extra challenge as a defensive coordinator to try to corral him. He can make plays with his legs like he did tonight.

"We didn't throw the ball extremely well tonight. He threw a nice ball to B.J. [Brandon Jones] down there. But we felt like we could come in and run the football tonight and not put so much emphasis on the air. That's what we tried to do."