Lacrosse: Lambert boys continue dominant playoff push

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

Lambert's boys lacrosse team cruised past Woodstock Thursday, advancing to the Class 6A-7A Final Four after a dominant 14-1 victory.

“It’s been about the effort in the games. Those two one-goal losses were tough for us, but it was actually a reality check that we had to step it up. We’re all about one more practice,” Lambert coach John Spaide said.

The Longhorns' first two possessions resulted in turnovers, but on their third chance, Ryan Brown shot from the 17-yard line and got the ball in the back of the net for the score.

Woodstock struck back when Cal Breitbart escaped from his defender and slung a shot into goal.

Lambert responded when senior Danny Kesselring hit Christopher Harper in stride for a goal, then 37 seconds later, while Brooks Wehman was scanning the field from behind the goal, Kodi Martin broke through five Woodstock defenders in the middle and scored.

To open the second quarter, a pump fake by Kesselring allowed him to slip by his defender and score.

Woodstock appeared ready to answer and was knocking on the door later in the second quarter, but Lukas Dopfer jumped in front of a pass and fed it to David Templeton, raced downfield and hit Wehman, who was left alone to strike from a short distance that extended the lead 5-1.

In the final minute of the half, Woodstock was able to get two shots off but couldn’t connect as they went to halftime down 5-1.

The Longhorns continue to fire on all cylinders, scoring nine unanswered goals in the second half.

Brent Starcher, Kevin Connolly, Evan Suh, Luke Goldstein, Jackson Glover and Jaxson Lamb each had a goal. Meanwhile, Brown, Kesselring and Harper scored their second.

The Longhorns have now outscored their opponents 48-4 in the playoffs.

“Defense played great. Goalie [Hunter Klosterman] has been excellent out there. This team loves playing together. They’re best friends. Make one more pass, make one more goal, and one more game,” Spaide said.

Longhorns will face the winner Friday's matchup between Buford and Roswell.