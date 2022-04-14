Soccer: No. 5 Lambert eases past Mountain View, into Sweet 16

By Colin Hubbard

For the Forsyth County News

Clinging to a 1-0 lead late in Wednesday’s playoff opener at home against Mountain View, Lambert captain Nick Trinh lined up for a corner kick and delivered his best ball of the night, and maybe of the season.

Kicking from right to left, Trinh’s corner kick hooked perfectly into the head of teammate and fellow senior Connor Coniglio, who was easily able to put it in the back of the net to give the Longhorns some much-needed breathing room over the Bears.

The goal put the Longhorns up two scores and they never looked back en route to a 3-0 victory over the Bears to advance into the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

“We were hitting them way too far, and even our last one was hit too short,” Lambert head coach Chris Wilson said of their corner attempts on the night. “It’s always been about delivery. Connor, who scored it, he’s probably our best in the air. We had just moved him to that because usually he doesn’t go for them on corners. It's a great coaching move and great for him to get it done.”

The Bears did not make things easy on the Longhorns for much of the match. Despite Lambert out-possessing Mountain View nearly 2-1 in the first half, the Longhorns managed to score only once.

Seven minutes into the match, Seun Olagbegi fired a shot from distance that was batted away by the Mountain View keeper. But sophomore Cole Nelson was Johnny on the spot, cleaning up the miss and pounding it into the back of the net to give the hosts an early 1-0 advantage.

While Mountain View picked up its intensity late in the first half, and early in the second half and started to possess the ball more, the Bears struggled to penetrate Lambert’s stout back line.

The Bears failed to create any type of shot attempt to try to tie the game, and all hope was lost when Lambert converted on their corner attempt from Trinh to Coniglio with just over 18 minutes remaining in regulation.

"It gave us a little bit of breathing room to where we were attacking to the very end,” Wilson said of their second goal. “If you’re only one goal up with the last 10 minutes, we talk about how the opponent is probably going to start forcing the issue.”

Lambert continued to keep its foot on the gas and with just under five minutes remaining, they scored again.

Senior Colin Vogel came within inches of scoring his first goal of the night, but his shot attempt was somehow stopped by the Mountain View keeper’s legs, only to watch Nelson clean it up again and notch his second goal of the night to finish with a brace.

Wilson said after the match that he was happy to get past a very good Mountain View team, despite the Bears entering as a heavy underdog.

“Mountain View was a strong seed for a No. 4 seed coming out,” Wilson said. “With their record, I thought they were a very strong team. Their record does not indicate the way they played against us tonight.

"In the first round every year I’ve done this, it’s just that first game that you’ve got to get through,” Wilson said. “And then that confidence is there and you don’t feel those nerves. I think that was great for us tonight.”