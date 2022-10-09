Volleyball: Lambert downs Denmark to land top seed in region tournament

Lambert saw four players post at least a dozen kills in a 3-1 victory over Denmark in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the Region 6-7A tournament Thursday at home.

Longhorns head coach Missey Hall doesn’t envy her counterparts who have to game plan in an effort to slow down Lambert’s offense.

“I would imagine it’s pretty tough,” she said.

Jordan White recorded 16 kills to pace the Longhorns, who finished the regular season with a 30-7 record and 5-0 mark in region play. The senior added a team-high four blocks, four assists and an ace.

However, the Tulane commit’s signature moment from the match came in the form of her lone assist. On a chaotic play, the first pass came to White in a spot where she couldn’t try to spike it. Instead, the 6-foot-3 middle hitter gracefully set the ball up for Claire Jenkins, who had 33 assists herself, to spike to the floor.

“I’ve always said she has some of the best hands on the team,” Hall said of White. “I loved that everybody got to witness what we see in practice all of the time. She stepped up and got that beautiful assist.

“She was really well-rounded. She got some aces, served consistently and went on some good runs. She led the team in kills, had four digs and led the team in blocks.”

Ella Beyer, M.K. Patten and Kalyssa Taggart registered a dozen kills each. Beyer added 10 digs; Patten produced three blocks; and Taggart chipped in with three aces and 22 assists.

Dani Cortes finished with seven kills and 15 digs.

“That was our goal tonight — to make sure we spread out our offense,” Hall said. “We really wanted to try to move their blockers as much as we could. We were very successful at that, especially in sets 1, 2 and 4. I was really proud of the offensive production of everybody on the court.”

Lambert sprinted two-thirds of the way to a sweep, winning the first set by a 25-12 margin and bettering that in the second, 25-9.

Denmark, though, bounced back in the third set, going on a late run for a 26-24 victory to force a fourth.

“There was a mentality shift from everybody on the team,” Danes co-head coach Rena Garner said. “Everybody wanted it. We’re not going to go out in three. Everyone played their part and did their role.”

To its credit, Denmark (28-12, 4-1) hung around to start the fourth before the hosts began to pull away for the eventual 25-16 triumph.

“We did a better job of passing and recovering when the ball didn’t just go straight down,” Hall said of the fourth-set bounce back. “In the first couple of sets, they were very used to a first-ball kill. Denmark really played well that third set. … I loved the way they rebounded in that fourth set and played really well.”

By virtue of their byes in the region tournament, both teams entered the night knowing they will be competing in the Class 7A state playoffs.

In the region tourney, Lambert will meet the winner of No. 4 seed Milton and fifth-seeded Forsyth Central in the Oct. 12 semifinals.

“Everybody’s at zeros now,” Hall said. “It’s a brand-new ballgame. Nobody cares what you did in August, but we know what we did in August. We know the schedule we played and how hard we worked. We’re hoping to peak at the right time.”

Denmark, which will host the entire tournament, could face No. 3 seed West Forsyth in a rematch of a five-set thriller from earlier this season. That is if the Wolverines can get past sixth-seeded South Forsyth in the first round.

“I’m excited to be at home for the region tournament,” Garner said. “It does take a little bit of the pressure off. We still have a lot of work to do, because I know we’re going to match up with [Lambert] or another good team again. We just have to be a little bit more prepared.”