WATCH: Lambert alum Seth Beer homers in first MLB at-bat
Seth Beer
Seth Beer was a two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year, hitting .560 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 2015. Photo submitted

Seth Beer had a debut to remember. 

Beer, who was called up Friday by the Arizona Diamondbacks, hit a home run in his first major league at-bat, sending a 1-1 pitch from Seattle Mariners pitcher Diego Castillo over the right-field fence.

It was just the third pitch Beer saw after entering the game in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter.

"Of course I was nervous," Beer said. "Versus trying to go like, 'Oh man, I've got to fight this,' I said, 'I'm going to let myself understand that you can be nervous in these situations. This is a big one, obviously. I was just kind of accepting of it. When I was on deck, I kind of let all the weight and emotion hit me at once. I said I'm going to let this happen for 5-10 seconds and then it's over. You know, I've got a job to do."

Beer hit .287 with 16 home runs in 100 games this season for Triple-A Reno.