WATCH: Lambert alum Seth Beer homers in first MLB at-bat

It was just the third pitch Beer saw after entering the game in the eighth inning as a pinch-hitter.

"Of course I was nervous," Beer said. "Versus trying to go like, 'Oh man, I've got to fight this,' I said, 'I'm going to let myself understand that you can be nervous in these situations. This is a big one, obviously. I was just kind of accepting of it. When I was on deck, I kind of let all the weight and emotion hit me at once. I said I'm going to let this happen for 5-10 seconds and then it's over. You know, I've got a job to do."



Beer hit .287 with 16 home runs in 100 games this season for Triple-A Reno.