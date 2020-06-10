2020 ALL-COUNTY BOYS LACROSSE TEAMS

Player of the Year
Patrick Deans, Lambert, Sr.
All-American and four-year player for the Longhorns will play for Johns Hopkins, one of the top college lacrosse programs in the country.
A Chris Smith, North Forsyth, Sr.
A JD Marston, Lambert, Sr.
A Brendan Connolly, South Forsyth, Sr.
A Landon Day, West Forsyth, Jr.
A Michael McKenzie, Denmark, Sr.
M Aidan Duca, Lambert, Sr.
M Will Mangold, Lambert Jr.
M Zachary Layne, South Forsyth, Jr.
M Jaiden Prosser, North Forsyth, Sr.
D Brody Beauchamp, Lambert, Sr.
D Anthony Mazur, West Forsyth, Sr.
D Drew Kane, Lambert, Sr.
D Jackson Rosebush, North Forsyth, Sr.
LSM Tate Snidow, West Forsyth
G Sean Snarey, South Forsyth, Sr.
FOGO Nick Hyden, Forsyth Central, Sr.
Second team
A Chris Hutnick, West Forsyth, So.
A Drew Kotanian, Lambert, Jr.
M Ryan Bitterman, Denmark, So.
M Tiernan Peppe, West Forsyth, Jr.
M Oscar Delp, West Forsyth, So.
M Dalton Tjong, West Forsyth, Jr.
M Tanner Overbay, Lambert, Jr.
D Danny Shapiro, Denmark, Jr.
D Conor Azar, Forsyth Central, Sr.
D Ben Applegate, Lambert, Sr.
D Will Spiro, Lambert, Sr.
LSM Nolan McGinley, South Forsyth, Sr.
G Nate Gaudio, North Forsyth, Sr.
FOGO Aaron Jubard, Lambert, Sr.