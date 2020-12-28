2020 ALL-COUNTY SOFTBALL TEAMS

Offensive Player of the Year

Makenna Segal, South Forsyth

Ole Miss signee was the region's top offensive threat, batting .468 while setting multiple school records.

Pitcher of the Year

Hannah Marchman, South Forsyth

Senior sported a 1.44 ERA and issued only three walks in 87 1/3 innings pitched, finishing with a 12-2 record.

Coach of the Year

Leanne Brooks, South Forsyth

Second-year head coach guided the War Eagles to Region 6-7A championship and appearance in second round of Class 7A playoffs.

First Team

Madison Todd, Lambert, OF

Junior hit .379 to lead the Longhorns at the plate, driving in a team-high 23 runs and scoring 17 runs.

Hannah Cole, Lambert, OF

Freshman built an impressive rookie campaign, batting .286 with six doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs and a team-high 21 walks. Also posted a 7-6 record with a 3.67 ERA.

Olivia Finamore, West Forsyth, INF

Senior slugger hit .358 and led the Wolverines with two home runs and 24 RBIs.

Abby Williams, West Forsyth, INF

Sophomore belted 34 hits and a team-high eight doubles to finish with a .405 batting average. Went 6-6 with a 4.83 ERA in the pitcher's circle.

Grace Mangan, West Forsyth, OF

Speedy junior led the county with 31 stolen bases, hitting .391 and reaching base at a 42.9 percent clip.

INF - Ashleigh Grace, Noth Forsyth, INF

Dynamic senior hit .451 with a team-high 51 hits and 46 stolen bases.

Abby Castleberry, North Forsyth, DP

Sophomore enjoyed a breakout season, hitting .446 with six doubles and 22 RBIs.

Lauren Fields, North Forsyth, IF

Junior led the Raiders with a .505 batting average, driving in 28 runs, scoring 27 runs and stealing 29 bases.

Adaline Nix, North Forsyth, OF

Senior hit .427, scoring a team-high 46 runs and stealing 37 bases.

McKayla Cothran, North Forsyth, OF

Senior posted a .407 batting average, collecting 27 RBIs and scoring 37 runs while swiping 28 bags.

Maggie McBrayer, North Forsyth, IF

Senior hit .292, scoring 20 runs and driving in 14 runs.

Hailey Mize, North Forsyth

Senior hit .356 and slugged a team-high four home runs and 38 RBIs. Also posted a 10-4 record and 3.59 ERA in 76 innings pitched.

Ruthie Allen, South Forsyth, C

Senior hit .434, homering twice and leading the War Eagles with three triples. Also had a .505 on-base percentage.

Emme Souter, South Forsyth, INF

Sophomore had season cut short because of injury but hit .431 with five doubles.

Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth, INF

Sophomore hit .382 and led South with 10 doubles. Also tied for the team lead with 28 RBIs and scored 19 runs.

Josie Crossman, South Forsyth, P

Freshman emerged as one of the county's top starters, posting a 7-2 ERA and a 2.08 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

Jessie DeNardo, Denmark, INF

Junior led the Danes with a .422 batting average, four home runs, 19 RBIs, 15 runs and 11 walks.

Jordan Williams, Denmark, OF

Freshman hit .362 and had a team-high 23 hits with 13 runs and 13 RBIs.

Second Team

Hannah Cornetto, Lambert, INF

Freshman power hitter had six home runs and 24 home runs — both team highs. Also hit .298 and had six doubles.

Courtney Sauer, Lambert, INF

Sophomore contributed at the plate and in the circle, hitting .337 with three home runs and crossing the plate 31 times. Also posted a 7-6 record and a 4.20 ERA in 75 innings pitched.

Kirsten Cowart, Lambert, OF

Junior hit .326 with seven doubles, 24 runs scored and 19 RBis.

Caroline Hayes, West Forsyth, OF

Senior hit .319 with 13 runs and 11 RBIs.

Emily Brown, West Forsyth, OF

Sophomore hit .321, driving in 24 runs and swiping 15 bases.

Katie Traynor, South Forsyth, DP

Senior hit .348 and drove in 22 runs, scoring 15 runs.

Audrey Hui, South Forsyth, OF

Sophomore hit .342 with five doubles, 23 runs scored and 15 RBIs.

Ashley Chu, South Forsyth, OF

Junior hit .253 with 21 hits and six stolen bases.

Avery Callaway, Denmark, OF

Freshman hit .319 with 11 runs scored and eight RBIs.

Kylie McTier, Forsyth Central, IF

Freshman posted a .326 batting average with 10 runs and nine RBIs.

Taylor Jackson, Forsyth Central, IF

Freshman led the Bulldogs with a .354 batting average, scoring seven runs and driving in five runs.

Lindleigh Cole, West Forsyth, IF

Sophomore hit .358, leading the Wolverines with four triples and scoring 29 runs.

Honorable Mention

Colleen Thorson, Lambert; Emma Britten, West Forsyth; Emily Hutcheson, North Forsyth; Katie Jenkins, South Forsyth; Mary Kate Leonard, Denmark; Abby Cox, Forsyth Central; Emily Caron, Forsyth Central; Reagan Bump, Forsyth Central

