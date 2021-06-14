Baseball: 2021 ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL TEAMS

Pitcher of the Year

Will Robbins, Forsyth Central

Georgia Southern signee was dominant on the mound, compiling a 9-0 record and 0.62 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched.

Player of the Year

Gehrig Frei, South Forsyth

North Alabama signee impressed at the plate and in the field, hitting .432 with 8 home runs, 32 RBIs, 13 doubles and 19 stolen bases.

Coach of the Year

Kevin McCollum, Forsyth Central

Led the Forsyth Central to a 24-15 record and a second-place finish in a competitive Region 6-7A, reaching the Class 7A Final Four.

First Team

P: Jess Ackerman, Sr. North Forsyth

Mercer signee registered an impressive 7-1 record and 0.50 ERA, striking out 94 with 31 walks. Also hit .277 with 11 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

P: Braden Bamburowski, Sr. Lambert

Mercer signee posted a 4-1 record and 1.80 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 21 walks.

P: Francesco Capocci, So. Denmark

Sophomore ace led Danes’ pitching staff and tossed a perfect game against Duluth in the Class 7A playoffs.

P: Luke Fernandez, Jr. West Forsyth

Oklahoma State commit went 3-3 with a 2.26 ERA.

P: Colin Linder, Jr. Lambert

Texas A&M commit compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts and 16 walks.

INF: JJ Corr, Sr. Denmark

Florida Southwestern signee gave Danes a spark at the top of the lineup, providing exceptional defense at shortstop.

INF: AJ Fiechter, Sr. Forsyth Central

Western Kentucky signee led Bulldogs’ offense with a .393 batting average and .505 on-base percentage. Drove in 16 RBIs and scored 34 runs.

INF: Justin Haskins, Jr. Lambert

Versatile junior hit .391 with 6 doubles and 14 RBIs. Also posted a 4-2 record and 1.56 ERA.

INF: Brennan Hudson, Jr. South Forsyth

Georgia State signee hit .302 with 3 home runs, 10 doubles and 23 RBIs. Scored a team-high 32 runs.

INF: Sammy Leis, Jr. Denmark

Alabama commit powered Denmark offense and served as team’s backstop.

OF: Parker Brosius, Jr. Lambert

Georgia Tech commit reached base at a 42% clip, hitting .283 with 2 home runs, 21 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

OF: Teddy Davenport, Sr. Denmark

Senior center fielder got hot during Denmark’s region championship run and postseason appearance.

OF: Mitch Thompson, Sr. South Forsyth

Senior center fielder hit .316 with 21 RBIs and 19 runs.

DH: Ryan Becker, Jr. South Forsyth

Junior led War Eagles with 9 home runs, hitting .344 with 34 RBIs, 25 runs and a 1.141 OPS.

Second Team

P: Brett Barfield, Jr. North Forsyth

Florida State commit was part of dominant North Forsyth pitching rotation this season.

P: Peter Berg, Sr. West Forsyth

Went 4-4 with a 3.36 ERA for the Wolverines. Developed a strong slider midway through the season.

P: Brandon Clemente, Sr. South Forsyth

Staff ace went 4-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

P: Smaran Ramanathan, Sr. Denmark

Collected multiple wins and saves for region-winning Danes. Shut out West Forsyth in region-clinching game.

P: Michael Sills, Sr. North Forsyth

Swiss army knife of Raiders’ pitching staff went 3-2 and collected three saves with 51 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA.

INF: Robert Bottoms, Sr. West Forsyth

Big power bat for the Wolverines hit five home runs with a .310 batting average.

INF: Jesse Duong, Jr. Forsyth Central

Key part of Central’s postseason run led offense with a 1.009 OPS. Had a .333 batting average with 3 home runs and 20 RBIs.

INF: Nic Ferrer, Sr. Denmark

West Florida second baseman commit has a glove to compete with the best and power to send the ball over the fence.

INF: Drew Southern, Sr. West Forsyth

Third baseman who led Wolverines with a .375 batting average. Committed to the University of Georgia for football.

INF: Tyler Triche, Jr. North Forsyth

Georgia Southern commit led Raiders offense with 5 home runs, 23 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

OF: Matthew Arundale, Sr. Forsyth Central

Arundale’s combination of speed and power made him an asset at the plate, hitting .313 with 25 hits and 22 runs scored.

OF: Jacob Bateman, Sr. South Forsyth

Key part of War Eagles’ offensive success hit .316 with 25 hits, 14 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

OF: Luke Sell, Sr. Horizon Christian Academy

Ave Maria commit dominated senior year with a team-high .611 batting average, .692 on-base percentage, 5 home runs, 29 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

DH: Jack D’Amico, Sr. South Forsyth

Piedmont College signee swung hot bat for the War Eagles with 35 hits, 6 home runs, 29 RBIs and a .307 batting average.

Honorable Mention

Denmark: Connor McGinn, Jr.; Gray Wilson, Sr. Forsyth Central: Carson Elias, Sr.; Stevie Lyons, Sr.; Tyler Smith, Sr. Lambert: Nate Dvorsky, Jr.; Richard Ferrer-Westrop, Sr.; Jack Stewart, Sr. North Forsyth: Andrew Elkhill, So.; Baylor Homesley, Jr. Pinecrest Academy: Connor Amitin, Sr.; Will Howell, Jr. South Forsyth: Tyler Nelson, Sr.; Dylan Quintillo, Jr.; Alex Urias, So. West Forsyth: Brian Garmon II, Jr.