Baseball league offers opportunity to players with disabilities

The Alternative Baseball Organization (ABO), an authentic baseball experience for adults with autism and other disabilities, is establishing a league in the Forsyth County and Dawson County area slated to begin this spring.

The league acquired a grant from Resurgens Orthopedics, which has an office in Cumming, to cover costs of all gear, but is still looking for a volunteer head coach of the team.

According to Taylor Duncan, the commissioner and director of ABO, the head coach would be responsible for finding a field where the league could play their home games. Other than that, their responsibilities mirror a head coach of any other baseball league. The ABO is completely independent, so there are no on-field volunteers.