Baseball Roundup: Raiders remain unbeaten in region; Danes down Longhorns

North Forsyth broke open a tied game with a four-run third inning and ended things early with a six-spot in the bottom of the fifth Wednesday at home.

Ellis Alldredge paced the Raiders offense, finishing with two hits and three RBIs.

Colin Seabold also posted two hits, while Logan Curry, Mason Glennon and Brady Holbrook scored twice each.

On the mound, Parker Adams tossed a complete game, striking out eight.

With the victory, North Forsyth improved to 11-6 overall and 6-0 in Region 8-6A.

Denmark 8, Lambert 1

Another sterling effort from senior Francesco Capocci propelled Denmark to an 8-1 victory against Lambert Wednesday at home.

Capocci homered in the first inning to boost his pitching line, featuring six innings of one-run ball with two hits and eight strikeouts.

A six-run two-out rally in the fifth allowed Denmark to expand upon a slight 2-1 edge.

Aiden Boileau drove in a pair of runs for the Danes. Cam Kenney and Garrett Powers also had run-scoring hits, while Stephen Clark also picked up an RBI.

The win coupled with Forsyth Central's loss to Milton put the Danes and Bulldogs into a tie for first place in Region 6-7A.

Denmark (14-4, 6-1) and Forsyth Central will open a two-game set March 25 in Alpharetta. Meanwhile, Lambert (10-8, 3-4) will host South Forsyth, looking to snap a four-game losing skid.

Milton 7, Forsyth Central 3

Forsyth Central's perfect start to Region 6-7A ended with a 7-3 loss Wednesday at Milton.

The Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead and answered a two-run third inning by the Eagles with a pair of runs in the fourth.

However, Milton scored the game's final five runs, including two each in the fourth and fifth frames.

Now 12-5 overall and 6-1 in the region, Forsyth Central will look to reclaim its spot alone atop the standings March 25 at Denmark — which is also 6-1 in the league.