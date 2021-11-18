Basketball: Four from Forsyth County named to Atlanta Tipoff Club's watchlist

Forsyth County landed four seniors on the 2021-22 Atlanta Tipoff Club's preseason watchlist, which was released Thursday.
West Forsyth's Cayla Cowart, Forsyth Central's Jillian Bretz and Denmark's Sophie Smith were among 50 girls selections, while Forsyth Central's Eli Chol was among 50 boys selections.
Cowart, the reigning Forsyth County News Player of the Year, averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game last season. Cowart signed last week to Tennessee Tech. Bretz averaged just shy of 20 points per game last year and signed last week to Columbus State. Smith filled up the stat sheet for the Danes last year, averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. Chol averaged eight points and led the Bulldogs in rebounds [6] and blocks [4] per game.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce a late season team in February before selecting its all-metro team in March.