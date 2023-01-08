Basketball Roundup: Longhorns win pair of thrillers; Broncos, Raiders sweep region foes

The Lambert Longhorns boys team slipped past Milton in a Region 6-7A matchup, 71-69, Friday night and followed it up with an 80-71 triumph over Alpharetta to earn a pair of home wins.

Against the fifth-ranked Eagles, it was a back-and-forth game from start to finish. Cam Bland scored a go-ahead fast break bucket to put the Longhorns in the lead in the final seconds, and Niko Wilson followed up with a game-altering block.



Bland and Wilson each had 20 points. James Tyre chipped in 15 points and five assists in the victory.

In the win over the Raiders — which marked the seventh straight for the Longhorns (11-5) — William Dopfer notched a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Bland added 16 points, while Wilson posted 10. Tyre contributed a dozen points and five each of rebounds and assists.

Results of Lambert's girls basketball games against Milton and Alpharetta were unavailable at time of publication.

East Forsyth collects region wins

Matthew Rouse and Davey Hyams scored 17 points apiece to lift the East Forsyth boys basketball team to a 59-47 victory in a Region 8-4A matchup against Cedar Shoals Friday at home.



Rouse added seven rebounds and four assists, as the Broncos improved to 7-10 overall and 3-4 in the region.

Cannon Hunter added 13 points and six rebounds. In addition, Gavin Scheu had 10 rebounds in the win.



As for the East Forsyth girls team, it was also victorious against Cedar Shoals with a final score of 70-55.

On the heels of two straight wins, the Broncos sit at 7-9 on the season and 4-3 in the region.

North Forsyth dominates doubleheader

The North Forsyth girls basketball team went on the road for a Region 8-6A matchup against Jackson County and scored a season-high in points for a 73-16 win Friday night.

North Forsyth (9-5, 2-0) will look to continue to dominate another region game against Shiloh Jan. 10 at home.

Meanwhile, for the boys basketball team, the Raiders were also in the win column against Jackson County Friday night, winning 72-51.

North Forsyth (7-7, 1-1) received a team-high 20 points from Brayden Turner.