Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Dawsonville native Chase Elliott took home his first ever NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, Nov. 8 after winning the final race of the season at the Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Elliott said to NBC right after the race. “This is unbelievable. We did it. That’s all I gotta tell you. Unreal.”

NASCAR gave Elliott and his number nine team a pre race penalty for two failed car inspections before the beginning of the race. Elliott started in the back of the pack but quickly drove through his opponents, taking the lead for the first time on lap 120.

“It’s 312 laps right?” Elliott said pre race. “I think that’s more than enough time to get back up to the front if your car’s driving right.”

Elliott and his dad Bill Elliott join Lee and Richard Petty and Ned and Dale Jarrett as the third father-son duo to win Cup Series championships. ‘Awesome Bill from Dawsonville’ won the Winston Cup Series in 1988. All five retired drivers are members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

According to Elliott, his father was confident all week that Elliott would be victorious and that all he had to do was “beat three drivers.”

“All you can dream for is an opportunity, and I’ve been very fortunate to have that over the years,” Elliott said. “You know, and that’s all thanks to some great people. You know, my parents obviously have played a huge role.”

Elliott also became the third youngest driver to win a Cup Series Championship, just twenty days before his 25th birthday. He is the youngest to win since Jeff Gordon won his first championship. Oddly enough, Gordon’s retirement opened up the spot at Team Hendricks that Elliott filled.



