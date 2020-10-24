By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cross Country: Denmark boys, South girls win region titles
PREP ROUNDUP graphic

Denmark's first Class 7A region championship belongs to the Danes' boys cross country team.

Denmark led the way at Saturday's Region 6-7A championships, finishing four runners inside the top eight, including individual winner Ethan Ashley, whose 15:56 was the top mark. Chinmay Dongari (5th, 16:28), Hayden Hare (7th, 16:31), Tavian Anderson (8th, 16:31) and Xavier Anderson (11th, 16:44) helped the top-ranked Danes to their first-place finish. 

Carmel Yonas (18:30) led South Forsyth's girls team to a region championship, finishing place fewer than two seconds behind individual winner Ashley Thompson from Gainesville. Isabel Yonas (4th, 19:23) and Emma O'Connor (9th, 20:23) finished inside the top 10, while Molly Hanlon (20:49) finished 15th and Siena Brennan (21:04) finished 22nd.

South finished second in the boys race, as Nate Verska (16:03) placed second individually and Ben Bergey (16:51) also posted a sub-17-minute time. Pujith Veeravelli (17:02) and Sebastian Elisan (17:03) finished 15th and 16th, respectively, while Samuel Gullo (17:15) rounded out the War Eagles' top five in 25th place.

Lambert had a strong showing in both races, placing second in the girls race and third on the boys side.

Charlotte Lawson (19:30) placed fifth individually, while Bella Cammarota (8th, 19:56), Amanda Feeney (10th, 20:23), Isabelle Gaharan (16th, 20:49) and Emily Chapman (17th, 20:53) followed.

Colin Chapman finished sixth (16:29), as Reid Latimer (9th, 16:38), Calvin Stilwell (13th, 16:59), Tucker Kim (21st, 17:16) and Hayden Nicholason (26th, 17:16) helped the Longhorns to a third-place finish. 

West Forsyth's boys finished just behind Lambert, earning a pair of impressive performances by Tyler Doty (3rd, 16:13) and Trent Bell (4th, 16:24) to place fourth. Aiden Portelli (20th, 17:09), Will Conner (27th, 17:18) and Aidan Murray (34th, 17:52) also led the Wolverines.

West's girls team landed four runners inside the top 13, led by Brooke Simon's seventh-place finish (19:43). Ava Krogman (20:23), Rachel Murray (20:26) and Sophia Slavov (20:40) finished 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively, while Audrey Anderson finished 28th (21:34).

Forsyth Central finished sixth in each race, with Zach Payne finishing 18th overall with a 17:05 to lead the boys team. Brendan O'Sullivan (31st, 17:22), Ansley Skelton (33rd, 17:39), Blake Pinchok (41st, 18:40) and Austin Malone (43rd, 18:52) rounded out the Bulldogs' top five.

Peyton Maddox (29th, 21:39), Shelby Linton (30th, 21:40) and Reese Maddox (31st, 21:47) were Central's top three, while Cami Malone (23:09) finished 40th and Katherine Perlman (23:17) finished 42nd.

Alex Arrambide (17:02) turned in 14th-place finish to lead North Forsyth's boys team, while Ian Vinson (18:28) finished 38th, Brock Casey (18:47) placed 42nd, Daniel Murtagh (19:03) finished 44th and Blakeslee Ben (19:46) ended up 47th.

Malena Martin (20:57) finished 18th for North's girls team, with Nora Swafford (39th, 23:09), Catherine Phillips (43rd, 23:38), Bailey Sanders (45th, 24:12) and Samantha Nurmi (46th, 24:35) led the Raiders.

