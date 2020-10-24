Cross Country: Denmark boys, South girls win region titles

Denmark's first Class 7A region championship belongs to the Danes' boys cross country team.

Denmark led the way at Saturday's Region 6-7A championships, finishing four runners inside the top eight, including individual winner Ethan Ashley, whose 15:56 was the top mark. Chinmay Dongari (5th, 16:28), Hayden Hare (7th, 16:31), Tavian Anderson (8th, 16:31) and Xavier Anderson (11th, 16:44) helped the top-ranked Danes to their first-place finish.

Carmel Yonas (18:30) led South Forsyth's girls team to a region championship, finishing place fewer than two seconds behind individual winner Ashley Thompson from Gainesville. Isabel Yonas (4th, 19:23) and Emma O'Connor (9th, 20:23) finished inside the top 10, while Molly Hanlon (20:49) finished 15th and Siena Brennan (21:04) finished 22nd.

South finished second in the boys race, as Nate Verska (16:03) placed second individually and Ben Bergey (16:51) also posted a sub-17-minute time. Pujith Veeravelli (17:02) and Sebastian Elisan (17:03) finished 15th and 16th, respectively, while Samuel Gullo (17:15) rounded out the War Eagles' top five in 25th place.

Lambert had a strong showing in both races, placing second in the girls race and third on the boys side.

Charlotte Lawson (19:30) placed fifth individually, while Bella Cammarota (8th, 19:56), Amanda Feeney (10th, 20:23), Isabelle Gaharan (16th, 20:49) and Emily Chapman (17th, 20:53) followed.

Colin Chapman finished sixth (16:29), as Reid Latimer (9th, 16:38), Calvin Stilwell (13th, 16:59), Tucker Kim (21st, 17:16) and Hayden Nicholason (26th, 17:16) helped the Longhorns to a third-place finish.

West Forsyth's boys finished just behind Lambert, earning a pair of impressive performances by Tyler Doty (3rd, 16:13) and Trent Bell (4th, 16:24) to place fourth. Aiden Portelli (20th, 17:09), Will Conner (27th, 17:18) and Aidan Murray (34th, 17:52) also led the Wolverines.

West's girls team landed four runners inside the top 13, led by Brooke Simon's seventh-place finish (19:43). Ava Krogman (20:23), Rachel Murray (20:26) and Sophia Slavov (20:40) finished 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively, while Audrey Anderson finished 28th (21:34).

Forsyth Central finished sixth in each race, with Zach Payne finishing 18th overall with a 17:05 to lead the boys team. Brendan O'Sullivan (31st, 17:22), Ansley Skelton (33rd, 17:39), Blake Pinchok (41st, 18:40) and Austin Malone (43rd, 18:52) rounded out the Bulldogs' top five.

Peyton Maddox (29th, 21:39), Shelby Linton (30th, 21:40) and Reese Maddox (31st, 21:47) were Central's top three, while Cami Malone (23:09) finished 40th and Katherine Perlman (23:17) finished 42nd.

Alex Arrambide (17:02) turned in 14th-place finish to lead North Forsyth's boys team, while Ian Vinson (18:28) finished 38th, Brock Casey (18:47) placed 42nd, Daniel Murtagh (19:03) finished 44th and Blakeslee Ben (19:46) ended up 47th.

Malena Martin (20:57) finished 18th for North's girls team, with Nora Swafford (39th, 23:09), Catherine Phillips (43rd, 23:38), Bailey Sanders (45th, 24:12) and Samantha Nurmi (46th, 24:35) led the Raiders.

