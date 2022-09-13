Cross Country Roundup: Alex Arrambide wins at North Hall; Ben Bergey victorious at Milton

The top two boys runners in Forsyth County (and quite possibly the state, as a whole) picked up relatively straight-forward wins by 20-plus seconds this past week.

East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide nearly broke 16 minutes in a 29-second victory Thursday in the North Hall Invitational. South Forsyth's Ben Bergey cruised to a 22.4-second triumph, finishing with a time of 17:11.67, Saturday in the Milton Invitational.

With Arrambide and 21st-place finisher William Knight leading the way, the Broncos placed 11th in the event.

Bergey helped the War Eagles sweep runner-up finishes in the boys and girls varsity races. South Forsyth's boys came in second to host and Region 6-7A foe Milton, while the girls placed behind only Blessed Trinity.

Joining Bergey on the podium was Ben Winn, as the sophomore placed third overall. Adam Zorko finished just outside the top 10 in 11th position. Wyatt Longstreth (39th) and Harris Garmon (55th) rounded out the War Eagles' scorers.

Carmel Yonas paced the South Forsyth girls, finishing third. Her sister, Isabel, wound up sixth.

The War Eagles' next three finishers all crossed within 13.03 seconds of each other, with Paige Harden, Caroline Turner and Molly Hanlon placing 26th, 28th and 32nd, respectively.

Forsyth Central also competed at Milton, with the boys team placing 10th and the girls finishing 12th.

Vishnu Yella and Noah Anderson crossed the line within a second of each other in 35th and 36th place, respectively. Aidan O'Sullivan wound up 56th overall; Blake Pinchok placed 68th; and Malachi Nelson finished 73rd out of 186 competitors.

Sarah-Corrine Collins continued her strong junior season by coming in 15th in the 159-person event. Peyton Maddox (55th), Brooke Sweet (63rd) and Lily DeLuca (77th) also put forth solid showings.

Megan Marchand (114th) led a pack of Bulldogs vying for the fifth and final scoring position.

Meanwhile in the North Hall event, Ryder Holland placed 71st for East Forsyth, while Harrison Hunt finished 84th. Thomas Pederson came in just outside the top 100 out of 200-plus runners.

The Broncos girls team wound up 14th.

Rebecca Wade led the way in 35th position. Madison Malone placed 64th. Carys Roundtree (107th), Kate Weber (111th) and Kylene McDonald (112th) finished within a 22-second span.

Competing against mostly mid-sized public schools, Fideles Christian put together some impressive individual results in the North Hall event.

Jacob Tarkington placed fourth overall, while Sarah Utz produced the best finish among local girls, beating out Wade by 11.1 seconds for 34th.

The Rangers wound up 21st out of 25 boys teams, with Max Forester's 88th-place finish marking the team's only other top-100 showing besides Tarkington.

The Fideles girls only had four runners, leaving them one competitor shy of a team score. Mae Bearden came in just behind Malone in 65th position, and Charlotte Frazee wound up 106th overall.

Horns, Wolverines, Danes impress in Carrollton

If Saturday's results were in any indication, some local programs will put together solid showings in the Class 7A state meet.

The boys and girls cross country teams from Denmark, Lambert and West Forsyth competed in the championship events at the Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational at the State Meet Course. All three boys teams finished inside the top 10, while two of the girls sides placed within the top six.

Lambert paced the Forsyth County schools in both races, with the Longhorns coming in third in girls and fourth in boys.

Bella Cammarota produced the best individual finish, placing runner-up with a time of 19 minutes, 37.5 seconds.

Isabelle Gaharan wound up ninth overall. Kenley Adams snuck into the top 25. Emily Autry placed 41st. Amelia Ogden came in 100th among 187 competitors.

The Lambert boys also saw three runners finish in the top 25, with Jackson Hogsed (12th), Reid Latimer (19th) and Matthew Miller (22nd) achieving the feat. Patrick Lawson (57th) and Hunter Nicholason (73rd) rounded out the Longhorns' scorers.

West Forsyth's girls finished sixth, while the Wolverines placed eighth in the boys event.

Tess Krogman (30th) paced the balanced girls team that saw five runners, none of which are seniors, cross within a minute of each other.

Lily Flood (44th), Katherine Bottoms (46th) and Ryleigh Nix (49th) finished in quick succession. Sophia Maclachlan (64th) closed out the scoring 59.94 seconds after Krogman crossed the line.

Somewhat similarly to the West Forsyth girls, the boys team produced four finishers within a 23-second span.

Cole Schmoyer led the group, placing 28th. Diego Fernandes came in next in 32nd position. Aidan Portelli (38th) and Parker Chase (41st) also managed strong showings.

As for Denmark, the Danes placed 10th in boys and 18th in girls.

Ethan Bridge (18th) and Ben Sydell (23rd) paced Denmark with top-25 showings. Quincy Anderson wound up 54th. Seniors Meeth Naik (79th) and Gray Tait (86th) rounded out the Danes' scorers.

Morgan Grace Sheffield led all Denmark runners, finishing 16th in the girls race. Olivia Edge (92nd) wound up being the team's only other top-100 finisher.