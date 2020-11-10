Cross Country: Trio named to Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro team

South Forsyth's Carmel Yonas and Denmark's Morgan Grace Sheffield and Ethan Ashley were named to Atlanta Track Club's 2020 Powerade All-Metro high school cross country team.

The organization recognized 42 athletes from 26 schools, who will be honored virtually this month by the Atlanta Track Club.

Selection is based on performance at the state meet, other large invitationals, season-best times and head-to-head competition. First-, second- and third-team rosters will be named at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 during an online ceremony broadcast on Atlanta Track Club’s YouTube channel.

In addition, the Atlanta Track Club will announce its Most Outstanding Boys and Girls Athletes at the virtual banquet. Coaches and the public can vote for the award. Public voting is open today through Friday on 11Alive’s website.



“This season created new challenges for high school runners,” Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director Rich Kenah said in a statement. “Despite lost practice times and reduced opportunities to compete, the young athletes on this year’s Powerade All-Metro Cross Country team stood on every start line with confidence and positivity and crossed the finish line with personal bests, course records and state championships.”

The Powerade All-Metro cross country banquet is Atlanta Track Club’s longest running tradition, dating back to the Club’s founding in 1964. The Club also hosts the Powerade All-Metro track & field banquet in June.