End of 1st Quarter: FCN public school football power rankings
James Tyre 09-02-22
Lambert senior quarterback James Tyre stiff-arms a Mountain View defender during a non-region matchup Sept. 2 at home. (Photo by Kevin O'Brien)

Here's a look at where the seven Forsyth County public school football teams stand 25% of the way into the season.

Consider this more a pulse of how well the programs are performing as opposed to a projection of how they fill finish the season. It should also not be viewed as predictions that any one team would necessarily beat another on a neutral field. These rankings are incredibly unscientific but do attempt to reward final results while taking strength of schedule into account.

We'll come back in three weeks time to reassess all of the programs. Until then, feel free to let us know which teams are underrated, overrated or (if you're a fan of the top-ranked team) rated exactly right.

FCN POWER RANKINGS

Rank, Team, Record

1. LAMBERT (3-0)

First-quarter results

Week 1: Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14

Week 2: Lambert 49, Dawson County 6

Week 3: Lambert 27, Mountain View 13

Second-quarter schedule

Week 4: OFF

Week 5: at Flowery Branch

Week 6: at East Coweta

2. NORTH FORSYTH (2-1)

First-quarter results

Week 1: North Atlanta 31, North Forsyth 27

Week 2: North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7

Week 3: North Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 24

Second-quarter schedule

Week 4: at Creekview

Week 5: at Jackson County*

Week 6: vs. Shiloh*

3. EAST FORSYTH (2-0)

First-quarter results

Week 1: OFF

Week 2: East Forsyth 48, Seckinger 0

Week 3: East Forsyth 22, Cedar Shoals 14

Second-quarter schedule

Week 4: OFF

Week 5: at Johnson (Hall)

Week 6: vs. Walnut Grove*

4. SOUTH FORSYTH (2-1)

First-quarter results

Week 1: South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0

Week 2: South Forsyth 24, Harrison 21

Week 3: North Oconee 7, South Forsyth 6

Second-quarter schedule

Week 4: OFF

Week 5: at Clarke Central

Week 6: at Brookwood

5. DENMARK (1-1)

First-quarter results

Week 1: Roswell 35, Denmark 10

Week 2: Denmark 17, Cambridge 15

Week 3: OFF 

Second-quarter schedule

Week 4: vs. Harrison

Week 5: at Pebblebrook

Week 6: at Dacula

6. WEST FORSYTH (1-2)

First-quarter results

Week 1: West Forsyth 21, Archer 7

Week 2: Marietta 24, West Forsyth 17

Week 3: North Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 24

Second-quarter schedule

Week 4: vs. Cambridge

Week 5: vs. Cherokee

Week 6: OFF

7. FORSYTH CENTRAL (1-2)

First-quarter results

Week 1: Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21

Week 2: North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7

Week 3: Etowah 35, Forsyth Central 14

Second-quarter schedule

Week 4: OFF

Week 5: vs. Habersham Central

Week 6: at Seckinger

*Indicates upcoming region matchup