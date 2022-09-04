End of 1st Quarter: FCN public school football power rankings

Here's a look at where the seven Forsyth County public school football teams stand 25% of the way into the season.
Consider this more a pulse of how well the programs are performing as opposed to a projection of how they fill finish the season. It should also not be viewed as predictions that any one team would necessarily beat another on a neutral field. These rankings are incredibly unscientific but do attempt to reward final results while taking strength of schedule into account.
We'll come back in three weeks time to reassess all of the programs. Until then, feel free to let us know which teams are underrated, overrated or (if you're a fan of the top-ranked team) rated exactly right.
FCN POWER RANKINGS
Rank, Team, Record
1. LAMBERT (3-0)
First-quarter results
Week 1: Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14
Week 2: Lambert 49, Dawson County 6
Week 3: Lambert 27, Mountain View 13
Second-quarter schedule
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: at Flowery Branch
Week 6: at East Coweta
2. NORTH FORSYTH (2-1)
First-quarter results
Week 1: North Atlanta 31, North Forsyth 27
Week 2: North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7
Week 3: North Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 24
Second-quarter schedule
Week 4: at Creekview
Week 5: at Jackson County*
Week 6: vs. Shiloh*
3. EAST FORSYTH (2-0)
First-quarter results
Week 1: OFF
Week 2: East Forsyth 48, Seckinger 0
Week 3: East Forsyth 22, Cedar Shoals 14
Second-quarter schedule
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: at Johnson (Hall)
Week 6: vs. Walnut Grove*
4. SOUTH FORSYTH (2-1)
First-quarter results
Week 1: South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0
Week 2: South Forsyth 24, Harrison 21
Week 3: North Oconee 7, South Forsyth 6
Second-quarter schedule
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: at Clarke Central
Week 6: at Brookwood
5. DENMARK (1-1)
First-quarter results
Week 1: Roswell 35, Denmark 10
Week 2: Denmark 17, Cambridge 15
Week 3: OFF
Second-quarter schedule
Week 4: vs. Harrison
Week 5: at Pebblebrook
Week 6: at Dacula
6. WEST FORSYTH (1-2)
First-quarter results
Week 1: West Forsyth 21, Archer 7
Week 2: Marietta 24, West Forsyth 17
Week 3: North Forsyth 28, West Forsyth 24
Second-quarter schedule
Week 4: vs. Cambridge
Week 5: vs. Cherokee
Week 6: OFF
7. FORSYTH CENTRAL (1-2)
First-quarter results
Week 1: Forsyth Central 44, Chattahoochee 21
Week 2: North Forsyth 35, Forsyth Central 7
Week 3: Etowah 35, Forsyth Central 14
Second-quarter schedule
Week 4: OFF
Week 5: vs. Habersham Central
Week 6: at Seckinger
*Indicates upcoming region matchup