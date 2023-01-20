FCN boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 16-20

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five boys teams for the week beginning Jan. 16.
1. Denmark
Denmark proved none of its Forsyth foes can keep up with its excellent play, collecting wins against Forsyth Central, South Forsyth, West Forsyth and Lambert. The Danes are eyeing a season sweep against the Longhorns on Jan. 20.
2. North Forsyth
The Raiders got two Region 8-6A blowout victories that boosted their confidence for a 10-8 record. North Forsyth has a record of 3-1 on the road. After a non-region game against Greater Atlanta Christian, they will travel Jan. 24 to Lanier, looking to even the season series.
3. Lambert
The Longhorns play their best basketball at home, with an impressive record of 6-0. Their overall record currently is 12-7. They have a chance to redeem themselves against current No. 1 seed Denmark in hopes of tying the season series on Jan. 20.
4. East Forsyth
It was a thrilling win for the Broncos against Cherokee Bluff, 66-63. They sit with an 8-11 record. Their next game is Jan. 20 against East Hall, which will be a rematch of another nail-biting win.
5. West Forsyth
Despite the Wolverines' three game-losing streak, they earned being the fifth-best county team by beating South Forsyth in overtime on the War Eagles' home floor. On Jan. 20, the War Eagles will travel to West Forsyth, which has a 3-1 record at home.