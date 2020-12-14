By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Flag football: West's Dornan named POTY as All-Area team announced
Haylee Dornan
West Forsyth quarterback Haylee Dornan attempts a pass earlier this season during a game against Denmark. - photo by David Roberts

West Forsyth senior Haylee Dornan was named Area 5 Player of the Year, while South Forsyth junior Ashley Chu earned Area 5 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and Forsyth Central senior Zoey Johnson and Denmark junior Jessie DeNardo split the Area 5 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Area 5 Player of the Year:  Haylee Dornan, West Forsyth

Area 5 Offensive Player of the Year: Ashley Chu, South Forsyth

Area 5 Defensive Player of the Year: Zoey Johnson, Forsyth Central; Jessie DeNardo, Denmark

Area 5 All-Area Team

Brenna Hehir – Forsyth Central

Zoey Johnson – Forsyth Central

Lili Martin – Forsyth Central

Marlee McAdam – Forsyth Central

Holland Moon – Forsyth Central

Jessie DeNardo – Denmark

Kallie Rowe – Denmark

Katelyn Boyette – Lambert

Reagan Kim – Lambert

CC Phillips – Lambert

Lauren Fields – North Forsyth

Monica Tripp – North Forsyth

Dacne Basilio – South Forsyth

Damaris Basilio – South Forsyth

Ashley Chu – South Forsyth

Delaney Pate – South Forsyth

Caroline Coggin – West Forsyth

Haylee Dornan – West Forsyth

Catalina Infante – West Forsyth

Abbylin Laprise – West Forsyth

Sara Lemley – West Forsyth