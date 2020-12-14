Flag football: West's Dornan named POTY as All-Area team announced

West Forsyth senior Haylee Dornan was named Area 5 Player of the Year, while South Forsyth junior Ashley Chu earned Area 5 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and Forsyth Central senior Zoey Johnson and Denmark junior Jessie DeNardo split the Area 5 Defensive Player of the Year award.
Area 5 All-Area Team
Brenna Hehir – Forsyth Central
Zoey Johnson – Forsyth Central
Lili Martin – Forsyth Central
Marlee McAdam – Forsyth Central
Holland Moon – Forsyth Central
Jessie DeNardo – Denmark
Kallie Rowe – Denmark
Katelyn Boyette – Lambert
Reagan Kim – Lambert
CC Phillips – Lambert
Lauren Fields – North Forsyth
Monica Tripp – North Forsyth
Dacne Basilio – South Forsyth
Damaris Basilio – South Forsyth
Ashley Chu – South Forsyth
Delaney Pate – South Forsyth
Caroline Coggin – West Forsyth
Haylee Dornan – West Forsyth
Catalina Infante – West Forsyth
Abbylin Laprise – West Forsyth
Sara Lemley – West Forsyth