Football: Antwi, Delp named to TD Club of Atlanta preseason team

Kojo Antwi and Oscar Delp were named this week to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta's annual preseason team, which recognizes the top high school football players in the state.
Antwi, a senior wide receiver at Lambert, and Delp, a senior tight end at West Forsyth, are part of the 13-player offensive team, which ranges as far north as Rabun County and far south as Bainbridge.
Both Antwi and Delp are among the nation's top prospects and are considered four-star recruits by 247sports.
Antwi committed earlier this month to Ohio State and caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns last season as a junior.
Delp narrowed his recruitment in February to 13 schools and recently visited South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and Florida. He caught 43 passes for 730 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games during his junior season.
King's Ridge senior offensive lineman Dayne Shor, who played at Denmark under then-head coach Terry Crowder, was also named to the team.
OFFENSE
QB — Gunner Stockton, Rabun County
RB — Antonio Martin, Langston Hughes
RB — Damari Alston, Woodward
WR — Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
WR — Kojo Antwi, Lambert
WR — Oscar Delp, West Forsyth
ATH — Malaki Starks, Jefferson
OL — Elijah Pritchett, Carver [Columbus]
OL — Dayne Shor, King's Ridge
OL — Addison Nichols, GAC
OL — Steven Nahmias, Marist
K — Chase Folser, Ola
DEFENSE
DL — Tyre West, Tift County
DL — Mykel Williams, Hardaway
DL — Christen Miller, Cedar Grove
LB — CJ Washington, Cedartown
LB — Stevie Bracey, Lovett
LB — Daniel Martin, Marietta
DB — Marquis Groves-Killebrew, North Cobb
DB — Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge
DB — Marcus Allen, Walton
DB — Terian Williams II, Johns Creek
P — Alex Bacchetta, Westminster