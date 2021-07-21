By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: Antwi, Delp named to TD Club of Atlanta preseason team
FB_Antwi_Delp
Lambert wide receiver Kojo Antwi, left and West Forsyth tight end Oscar Delp were named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta's preseason team. File photos

Kojo Antwi and Oscar Delp were named this week to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta's annual preseason team, which recognizes the top high school football players in the state. 

Antwi, a senior wide receiver at Lambert, and Delp, a senior tight end at West Forsyth, are part of the 13-player offensive team, which ranges as far north as Rabun County and far south as Bainbridge. 

Both Antwi and Delp are among the nation's top prospects and are considered four-star recruits by 247sports.

Antwi committed earlier this month to Ohio State and caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns last season as a junior. 

Delp narrowed his recruitment in February to 13 schools and recently visited South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and Florida. He caught 43 passes for 730 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games during his junior season.

King's Ridge senior offensive lineman Dayne Shor, who played at Denmark under then-head coach Terry Crowder, was also named to the team.

OFFENSE

QB — Gunner Stockton, Rabun County

RB — Antonio Martin, Langston Hughes

RB — Damari Alston, Woodward

WR — Travis Hunter, Collins Hill

WR — Kojo Antwi, Lambert

WR — Oscar Delp, West Forsyth

ATH — Malaki Starks, Jefferson

OL — Elijah Pritchett, Carver [Columbus]

OL — Dayne Shor, King's Ridge

OL — Addison Nichols, GAC

OL — Steven Nahmias, Marist

K — Chase Folser, Ola

DEFENSE

DL — Tyre West, Tift County

DL — Mykel Williams, Hardaway

DL — Christen Miller, Cedar Grove

LB — CJ Washington, Cedartown

LB — Stevie Bracey, Lovett

LB — Daniel Martin, Marietta

DB — Marquis Groves-Killebrew, North Cobb

DB — Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge

DB — Marcus Allen, Walton

DB — Terian Williams II, Johns Creek

P — Alex Bacchetta, Westminster