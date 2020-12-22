Football: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A football team

Here's the All-Region 6-7A football team, which is determined by all six region coaches.
Region Player of the Year - Aaron McLaughlin (12) QB Denmark
Athlete of the Year - Gavin Morris (11) LB/RB South Forsyth
Offensive Player of the Year - Oscar Delp (11) TE West Forsyth
Defensive Player of the Year - Patrick Corrigan (11) LB North Forsyth
Coach of the Year - Dave Svehla West Forsyth
First Team Offense
• QB- Kyle Durham (11) South Forsyth
• RB- Naim Cheeks (10) Gainesville
• RB- Daba Fofana (12) West Forsyth
• FB- Eli Ruis (12) Forsyth Central
• TE-Devin McGlockton (12) South Forsyth
• WR- Azari Brown (12) Denmark
• WR- JQ Drinkard (11) Gainesville
• WR- Kojo Antiwi (11) Lambert
• WR-Mitch Thompson (12) South Forsyth
• OL- Dylan Fairchild (12) West Forsyth
• OL- Cedrick Nicely (12) Gainesville
• OL- Elijah Ruiz (11) Gainesville
• OL- Luke Sacchetti (10) Forsyth Central
• OL- Arrison Cole (12) Lambert
• OL- JT Francis (11) North Forsyth
• OL- Ethan Patrick (12) South Forsyth
• OL- Max Freeman (11) West Forsyth
First Team Defense
• DL- Lemuel Gayle (12) Gainesville
• DL- Max Bryant (12) North Forsyth
• DL- Jay Hellstone (11) West Forsyth
• DL- Alex Terry (12) Lambert
• DL- Nick Cribbs (12) Forsyth Central
• EDGE- Qua Coley (11) Gainesville
• EDGE- Hudson Posey (12) West Forsyth
• ILB- Harrison Halder (12) Denmark
• ILB- Quamaine Rucker (12) Gainesville
• ILB- Raleigh Herbert (10) West Forsyth
• OLB- Yusif Ali (12) Gainesville
• OLB- Dee Crayton (10) Denmark
• OLB-Kobe Haynes (12) West Forsyth
• DB- Lenny Chatman (12) Gainesville
• DB- Kaden Henley (12) Denmark
• DB- Nick Pasonski (12) Lambert
• DB- Peyton Wagner (12) North Forsyth
• DB- Bryce Allen (11) West Forsyth
• DB- Dalton Tjong (12) West Forsyth
First Team Special Teams
• K- Trey Glymph (11) Denmark
• P- Tristan Lyon (12) Gainesville
• LS- Merek Moran (12) Forsyth Central
• Ret- Noah Chol (12) Forsyth Central
Athlete
• Gionni Williams (12) QB/DB Gainesville
• Bronson Landreth (12) Forsyth Central
Second Team Offense
• QB- Brady Meitz (12) North Forsyth
• RB- Peyton Streko Forsyth Central
• RB- Jared Lucero (12) North Forsyth
• FB- Tucker Todd (12) North Forsyth
• TE- Devin Hill (12) Forsyth Central
• WR- Casey Gunn (12) Denmark
• WR- Noah Chol (12) Forsyth Central
• WR- Braden Bamburowski (12) Lambert
• WR-Tucker Hartsfield (12) North Forsyth
• OL-Ignacio Olvera (12) Gainesville
• OL-Robby Watson (12) Forsyth Central
• OL- Grayson Maines (11) Lambert
• OL- Eli Thompkins (11) North Forsyth
• OL-Braden Beecher (12) South Forsyth
• OL-Mason Cooper (11) South Forsyth
• OL-Bradley Hutcheson (12) South Forsyth
• OL- John Leonard (11) West Forsyth
Second Team Defense
• DL- Khaliq Maddox (11) Gainesville
• DL- Chris Herock (10) North Forsyth
• DL- Ben Harvey (11) South Forsyth
• DL- Billy McAllister (11) West Forsyth
• DL- CC Clark (12) Forsyth Central
• EDGE-Ricky Stever (12) Forsyth Central
• EDGE-Aaron Griffin (12) North Forsyth
• ILB- Nick Forrester (12) Forsyth Central
• ILB- Carson Leak (12) Forsyth Central
• ILB-Julian Bolanos (12) South Forsyth
• OLB-Bentley Wheeler (11) North Forsyth
• OLB- Alec Stephens (12) South Forsyth
• OLB- Darren Guy (11) Lambert
• DB- Jahleel Rivas-Dicks (12) Gainesville
• DB-Caydin Mowen (12) Forsyth Central
• DB-Treston Jordan (11) Denmark
• DB- Jack Wise (12) Lambert
• DB-Jumel Lewis (11) North Forsyth
• DB- Austin Uidel (11) South Forsyth
Second Team Special Teams
• K- Ryan Degyansky (10) Lambert
• P- Daba Fofana (12) West Forsyth
• LS- Carson Brown (12) North Forsyth
• Ret- Jumel Lewis (11) North Forsyth
Athlete
• James Tyre (10) QB Lambert
• Drew Southern (12) WR/DB West Forsyth
Honorable Mention:
Denmark- Teddy Davenport (12) WR, Aidan Whillock (12) OL, Shamurud Umarov (10) OL, Jake Seubert (11) OL, Amon Williams (10) RB, Asher West (11) DL, Trey Patterson (12) LB, Austin Decarlo (10) DL, Kenon Dicks (11) DB, Zach Bowen (12) DB, Jake Stewart (12) DL, Andrew Harvey (12) TE
Forsyth Central- Logan Andrews (12) OL, Cam Yeager (10) WR, Marcus Brown (11) DB, Owen Hosonitz (12) OLB, Ryan Van Uum (12) OLB, Jake Stephens (12) DB, Graham Long (12) DB, Cole McGlumphy (10) OL, Keegan LeBoeuf (10) ILB, Pablo Lora (10) OL, Dylan Snyder (12) OL, Patrick Haertel (11) RB, Cameron Leak (11) ILB, Fabian Martinez (12) PK
Gainesville- Giovanni Martinez (11) K, Stacy Hopkins (10) ILB, Chamarion Bush (11) DB, Baxter Wright (9) QB Lambert- Jack Stewart (12) WR, Elijah Haughawout (11) DL, Dawson Miller (11) ILB, Trey Drewery (12) DB, Jite Dievbiere (12) OL, Jake Johnson (11) ILB, Brennan Schneider (11) OL, Matthew Russo (11) OL
North Forsyth- Austin Colon (12) ATH, Noah Macias (12) OL, Dylan Lurie (12) OL, Colin Blackwell (12) DB, Josh Swearingen (12) K, Eli Samples (11) OL
South Forsyth- Tre'von Green (12) RB, Ben Blanton (9) LS, Cade Yeager (11) FB, Tyler Simpson (10) K, Ian O'Dowd (11) DL, Bryce Myers (12) DL, Taft Hilton (12) DL, Zach Fischer (12) DB, Josh Nelson (10) DB
West Forsyth- Keegan Stover (10), T.J. Jennings (12), Jaycen Harris (11), Greyson Brockman (10)