Football: South Forsyth Middle caps perfect season with county championship

South Forsyth Middle School won the Forsyth County championship Tuesday at War Eagle Stadium, beating Vickery Creek 30-14.

Christian Smith had a hand in three South touchdowns, completing a 40-yard TD pass to Tommy Lafayette to open the game, then scoring on runs of 73 and 58 yards.

"It feels amazing for these kids," South head coach Lewis Godfree said. "It's all about them, and them executing and winning championships. Players win championships; coaches just put them in the position to make them successful. They came out and executed well. Vickery Creek is a very good football team. They're always physical and always well coached."

Lafayette had a 13-yard sprint into the end zone in the first half to make it 14-0. Smith's 73-yard rumble made it 22-0, but Vickery Creek quarterback Carter Centanni led the Vipers within one score with a pair of touchdowns.



Centanni's 40-yard pass to Foster Orris got the Vipers on the board, and a 1-yard TD plunge by Centanni made it 22-14.

But as soon as South got the ball back, Smith took the ball 58 yards up the left sideline to put the game out of reach.

"You want to beat the best teams in the county, and Vickery Creek always seems to be right there at the top every year," Godfree said. "It's nice to topple a top team like that. Like said, they're always well coached, always at the top of the heap, so it's nice to beat a team like that, especially twice in one season."

The win punctuated a spotless 8-0 season for South and denied Vickery Creek its eighth county championship.