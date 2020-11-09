Football: What we learned from Week 10

According to Georgia High School Football Daily, only 20 schools have won a region championship within three years of the school opening. The Danes could become the 15th school to win a region title in its third season. Grayson, Spalding and Union Grove are the latest schools to achieve that feat, each winning in 2002.



There are six schools that won a region championship in their second season.

Denmark will face a couple of 3-1 teams to finish the regular season, as the Danes host Gainesville on Friday, then travel to West Forsyth on Nov. 20.

North/South to determine playoff spot

It won’t exactly be win-and-you’re-in, but the winner of Friday’s game between North Forsyth and South Forsyth at Raider Valley will position themselves to clinch a playoff spot.

Denmark (4-3, 4-0 Region 6-7A) is in first place in the region, while West Forsyth (5-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A) is second and holds the tiebreaker over Gainesville (5-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A), which is third.

North (6-2, 2-2 Region 6-7A) is currently fourth and will travel to Gainesville next week, and South (4-3, 1-3 Region 6-7A) is fifth and wraps up its season against Forsyth Central at home.

That means Friday’s game is a must-win for South, which would fall to 1-4 and out of playoff contention with a loss.

Theoretically, North could win its final two games and squeak into a home playoff game, but the Raiders would need West to lose at least one of its final two games (at Lambert, vs. Denmark) for that to happen.

Remember, North holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with West after a 24-10 win on Oct. 16.

Lambert ‘on the way up’

Lambert head coach Tommy Watson has a message for anyone who thought the Longhorns would finish winless in Region 6-7A.

“The future is bright at Lambert High School, I promise you that,” he said following Lambert’s 43-42 win against Forsyth Central on Friday. “We’re on the way up.”

Photo by Mitch Martin



Watson is one of three first-year head coaches in Region 6-7A, joining Denmark’s Mike Palmieri and West’s Dave Svehla. No, Lambert isn’t in contention for a region championship this year like Denmark and West, but the Longhorns have a winning record in November for the first time since 2016.

This time last year, Lambert had just lost to Central 29-22 to cap a winless season.

This year, the Longhorns won five games, giving their seniors a season to remember and their underclassmen a reason to be optimistic.

Helmet Stickers:

Nick Pasonski, Lambert: 11 tackles – 9 solo – 1 INT

Tre Drewery, Lambert: 4 solo tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs

Braden Bamburowski, Lambert: 6 catches, 132 yards, 1 TD

James Tyre, Lambert: 6 for 7, 152 yards, 3 TDs

Noah Chol, Forsyth Central: 13 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 12 yards

Eli Ruis, Forsyth Central: 7 carries, 100 yards, 2 TDs

Peyton Streko, Forsyth Central: 12 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 12 yards, 1 TD

Nick Cribbs, Forsyth Central: 10 tackles – 7 solo – 1 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup

William Orris, West Forsyth: 33 carries, 120 yards; 2 catches 35 yards, 1 TD

Oscar Delp, West Forsyth: 5 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

Kobe Haynes, West Forsyth: 9 tackles – 6 solo – 3 TFL, 1 QB hurry

Hudson Posey, West Forsyth: 7 tackles – 3 solo – 3 TFL, 2 QB hurries

Greyson Brockman, West Forsyth: 4 solo tackles, 2 INTs, 2 pass breakups

Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark: 8 for 15, 125 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 19 carries, 219 yards

Amon Williams, Denmark: 17 carries, 112 yards, 3 TDs

Harrison Halder, Denmark: 13 tackles 1 TFL, 1 INT

Mitch Thompson, South Forsyth: 6 catches, 190 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle, 1 INT

Julian Bolanos, South Forsyth: 11 tackles – 6 solo – 1 sack

Josh Nelson, South Forsyth: 4 tackles – 3 solo – 1 INT, 1 forced fumble