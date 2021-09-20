Football: What we learned from Week 5

Two teams are 1-0 in region play, while West Forsyth tested itself against one of the top teams in the entire state.

Here’s what we learned from Week 5.

No better feeling than 1-0

Denmark and South Forsyth both started region play on the right foot Friday night, with the Danes beating North Forsyth 20-17 and the War Eagles topping Lambert 35-13.

Denmark and South – as well as Gainesville – now sit atop the Region 6-7A standings heading into fall break.

Denmark’s defense forced four turnovers in the win, with Treston Jordan and Jelani Miller returning interceptions for touchdowns, Drew Clare recovering a fumble, and Kenon Dicks sealing the game with an interception on the Raiders’ final possession.

South, meanwhile, won its third straight game, none of which have been particularly close. The War Eagles are outscoring their last three opponents 107-37 after a tough season-opening loss to a Roswell team that is still undefeated and currently No. 6 in the latest Class 7A poll.