Football: What we learned from Week 9

The Region 6-7A picture moved into focus Friday as Denmark grabbed sole possession of first place. Here’s what we learned from Week 9.

Region 6-7A runs through Denmark

Denmark’s win over South Forsyth last week means the Danes can clinch a region championship on Friday with a victory over Gainesville.

Denmark is 4-0 in Region 6-7A, and since every other team except for South has at least two region losses, that means the Danes need to win only one of their final two games. First up for Denmark is a trip to Gainesville, which is reeling after a 40-7 shellacking at the hands of West Forsyth. The Danes won this game last year 24-21.

If for any reason Denmark stumbles against the Red Elephants, the Danes would have to beat West in their regular-season finale.