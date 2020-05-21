GHSA agrees to open June 8 for summer conditioning

The Georgia High School Association's board of trustees approved a plan Thursday to allow high school facilities to open June 8.

The decision comes seven weeks after the GHSA chose to cancel spring sports in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines said the organization was eyeing a June 1 return, but several board members expressed concerns and felt more comfortable waiting another week.

The move comes with several guidelines, including a limit on what athletes are allowed to do and how many athletes are allowed in the facilities at each time.

The board agreed to allow no more than 20 people using a school's facility at a time, including coaches, and will require each group of 20 to remain the same to limit exposure. There should also be a 15-minute window between sessions.

Competition between schools continues to be prohibited.

Workouts are conditioning only and should not include any sport-specific equipment, the GHSA mandated. Use of school locker rooms is prohibited, as athletes are required to dress and shower at home. Athletes are also required to use their own water bottle.

The GHSA also stressed that all summer workouts are voluntary. Face mask coverings are recommended for the weight room, while not required, and equipment should be sanitized before each use.

The GHSA suggests athletes and staff be tested be screened for COVID-19 before each session, though the organization stopped short at requiring an "infectious disease prevention plan," instead leaving that up to individual school.

The board did not rule on fall sports.

This story will be updated.