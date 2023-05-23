Golf: Tin Cup Grill Putting Shootout brings short-game experts to Cumming City Center

Even still, both Isbell and Dart wound up winning their respective divisions in the 36-hole, stroke-play tournament.



Isbell, who just completed his freshman year playing at Tennessee-Martin, shot an 89 to win the amateur division by three strokes.



“I thought it would be close, for sure,” Isbell said of whether he thought his score would hold up. “It felt pretty good putting, and it worked out that it looks like I’m going to get a little bit of a win.”



As for Dart, the 63-year-old shot a 47 in the first round and closed out his second with a hole-in-one on No. 18 for a 49. Similarly to Isbell, Dart's 96 overall score bettered his top senior division competition by three shots.

“The practice green is actually harder than the actual course,” Dart said. “That scared me when I was putting on that. It actually helped me, because it was a little faster.

“The 36 holes was a little bit long for an old man like me. It was warm, and that’s why I think a few of the guys didn’t even finish the 18. They were beat.”

Neither Isbell nor Dart had much experience on the Tip Cup Grill course prior to the tournament.

Isbell's only time having played the course came the previous Sunday, when he found out about the upcoming shootout.

“It’s a fun little event they’ve got,” Isbell said. “We just came to play the course for Mother’s Day, and we saw they had the sign up (for the tournament). We thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’”

Meanwhile, Dart entered having never played on a putting course let alone the Tin Cup Grill one.

“It was fun," Dart said. "Under normal circumstances, you’ve got all of the hazards and things, but it’s still very tricky. It’s pretty fast. If you’re not careful, it’ll roll 8-9 feet past the hole. You better be ready to make some nice second putts to make your birdies.”



Both could get opportunities to compete in similar NPT tournaments moving forward.

“This course is absolutely phenomenal,” said Brock Gillespie an NPT representative who placed first in the professional division with a 91. “… There’s nothing like it in the country. I’m saying it’s the biggest and best synthetic putting course in the world. It’s hard to argue with that. It’s phenomenal.

“The tournament went awesome. It was a great time. I love coming to Georgia, and I love this place, this course.”

Scheduled as a one-off event, Gillespie said Tin Cup Grill owner Scott Echols is hoping to make it a regular ocurrence.

“Initially, it was just one tournament that we were supposed to do last November or late October,” Gillespie said. “The restaurant kept getting delayed, so we kept delaying the tournament. It was supposed to just be a one-time thing. The turnout was so great, I was talking to the owner, and he wants to do quarterly tournaments out here, maybe a weekly league situation. The sky’s the limit for this place.

“One thing about the people in Georgia, they really support local stuff. It’s not like that in other big cities. It was really cool, and everybody was very nice to me. We’ll definitely be back very soon.”

Another thing about people in Georgia is that they really love golf.

Dart said he's played on some of the most well-known courses in the United States, including Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. Basically, only attending the British Open remains on his golfing bucket list.

While Isbell can't quite match Dart's impressive list of courses played, he's certainly enjoyed plenty of success in the sport. That includes winning some big-time youth competitions, highlighted by a victory in the Georgia PGA Junior Championship two years ago.

Both players, though, still found plenty of enjoyment using just one club over and over again en route to their inaugural putting tournament wins.

“I love the game of golf; it’s been a gift from God,” Isbell said. “He’s blessed me with a lot of opportunities. Just give Him the glory and know Him better through it.

“This is a little different than regular golf, but it’s still similar enough that it’s a good time. I’ve got a passion for it, so I’m just grateful to get a chance to spend some time with (his brother, Cole) and with my friends. It’s a blessing for sure.”